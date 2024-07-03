iifl-logo-icon 1
Central Bank of India Annually Results

51.85
(-1.58%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:54:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

35,561.98

29,741.59

25,870.83

25,940.3

27,297.99

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

8.94

9.61

7.16

5.22

3.64

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2,667.68

1,678.78

1,075.79

-1,000.11

-1,255.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-332.21

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2,667.68

1,678.78

1,408

-1,000.11

-1,255.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.07

1.93

1.24

-1.73

-2.69

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8,680.94

8,680.94

8,680.94

5,875.56

5,709.76

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

71.22

64.64

65.95

57.96

63.75

PBDTM(%)

13.25

10.45

7.61

-5.73

-3.84

PATM(%)

8.35

6.27

4.64

-3.84

-4.76

Central Bank of India to Enter Insurance Business with Generali

25 Nov 2024|10:33 PM

The joint venture will comprise Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGIICL) and Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd (FGILICL).

