Central Bank of India Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8,680.94
8,680.94
8,680.94
10,675.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23,467.03
20,427.97
18,845.77
15,829.53
Net Worth
32,147.97
29,108.91
27,526.71
26,505.09
Minority Interest
Debt
4,04,816.97
3,67,415.22
3,50,166.3
3,35,441.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
820.54
791.16
868.76
874.58
Total Liabilities
4,37,785.48
3,97,315.29
3,78,561.77
3,62,821.26
Fixed Assets
5,335.74
4,776.28
4,955.04
5,132.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,43,923.49
1,36,583.48
1,40,786.95
1,48,582.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5,115.12
6,590.07
7,730.81
8,420.26
Networking Capital
2,397.35
2,281.5
3,821.14
5,156.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
12,105.1
11,922.86
12,550.64
12,424.5
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9,707.75
-9,641.36
-8,729.5
-7,268.32
Cash
37,607.5
44,099.65
53,094.32
38,951.31
Total Assets
1,94,379.2
1,94,330.98
2,10,388.26
2,06,242.6
The joint venture will comprise Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGIICL) and Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd (FGILICL).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.