Central Bank of India Board Meeting

52.11
(1.54%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:09:58 AM

Central Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial results of the Bank for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Bank held on 17th October, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the First quarter/Three months ended 30th June 2024. Financial Result for Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202424 Apr 2024
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter/ financial year ended 31st March, 2024 Audited Financial Results of the Bank (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Bank held on 30th April, 2024 - Audited Financial Results of the Bank (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Friday 19th January 2024 inter-alia to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the Third quarter/Nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Bank held on 19th January, 2024 - Financial Results of the Bank for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023. Financial Results of the Bank for the Third Quarter and Nine months Ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

Central Bank: Related News

Central Bank of India to Enter Insurance Business with Generali

Central Bank of India to Enter Insurance Business with Generali

25 Nov 2024|10:33 PM

The joint venture will comprise Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGIICL) and Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd (FGILICL).

