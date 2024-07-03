iifl-logo-icon 1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Share Price

2,124.6
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:24:59 PM

  • Open2,235
  • Day's High2,235
  • 52 Wk High2,930
  • Prev. Close2,236.9
  • Day's Low2,120
  • 52 Wk Low 897.7
  • Turnover (lac)36,910.61
  • P/E36.45
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value168.58
  • EPS61.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)85,702.11
  • Div. Yield0.61
No Records Found

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

2,235

Prev. Close

2,236.9

Turnover(Lac.)

36,910.61

Day's High

2,235

Day's Low

2,120

52 Week's High

2,930

52 Week's Low

897.7

Book Value

168.58

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

85,702.11

P/E

36.45

EPS

61.37

Divi. Yield

0.61

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 23.19

Record Date: 30 Oct, 2024

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mazagon Dock Shares Rise Ahead of Stock Split

Mazagon Dock Shares Rise Ahead of Stock Split

3 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

One existing share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into two new shares with a face value of Rs 5 in a 1:2 stock split.

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹1.25 Lakh Crore Defense Deals

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹1.25 Lakh Crore Defense Deals

2 Dec 2024|05:48 PM

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will play a big role in Scorpene submarine project. Building of submarines will take place jointly between French Naval Group and Mazagon Dock.

Mazagon Dock Shares Fall as Board Mulls First Stock Split

Mazagon Dock Shares Fall as Board Mulls First Stock Split

22 Oct 2024|03:40 PM

Currently, Mazagon Dock shares have a face value of ₹10 each. The board also reviewed a new dividend proposal.

Mazagon Dock Secures ₹121.68 Crore AI Project from MAHAGENCO

Mazagon Dock Secures ₹121.68 Crore AI Project from MAHAGENCO

11 Oct 2024|03:25 PM

In addition to the project execution, Mazagon Dock will provide annual maintenance contracts (AMC) after the first year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 84.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 84.82%

Non-Promoter- 2.45%

Institutions: 2.45%

Non-Institutions: 12.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

201.69

201.69

201.69

201.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,368.99

3,975.87

3,119.67

2,717.37

Net Worth

5,570.68

4,177.56

3,321.36

2,919.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2015Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

4,047.82

3,618.91

2,331.39

2,538.4

yoy growth (%)

11.85

55.22

-8.15

Raw materials

-1,881.91

-2,089.22

-986.86

-1,119.41

As % of sales

46.49

57.73

42.32

44.09

Employee costs

-652.81

-700.34

-605.42

-590.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2015Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

756.06

745.44

615.63

692.39

Depreciation

-59.65

-30.86

-14.64

-13.14

Tax paid

-150.35

-254.41

-226.17

-197.47

Working capital

-631.37

620.58

-50.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2015Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.85

55.22

-8.15

Op profit growth

4.72

109.03

-38.11

EBIT growth

4.87

20.91

-10.98

Net profit growth

-2.44

19.1

-16.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,466.58

7,827.18

5,733.28

4,047.82

4,917.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,466.58

7,827.18

5,733.28

4,047.82

4,917.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,101.47

685.83

410.27

574.1

558.16

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Director(Finance) & CFO

Sanjeev Singhal

Independent Director

Mallikarjunarao Bhyrisetty

Independent Director

Neeru Singh Jagjeet Kaur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Madhavi Kulkarni

Independent Director

Shri Dattaprasad P Kholkar

Nominee (Govt)

AMIT SATIJA

Director (Ship building)

Biju George

Director (Corporate Planning)

Cdr. Vasudev Ranganath Puranik

Director

Jasbir Singh

Independent Director

Chandu Sambasiva Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

Summary

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (Formerly known as Mazagon Dock Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on February 26, 1934 in Mumbai. The Company is one of Indias leading Defence Public Sector Undertaking Shipyards under the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The Company is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers. At present MDL is handling two Shipbuilding projects for Indian Navy, comprising of four ships of P15B & four ships of P17A each. Besides, MDL is also handling construction of six Scorpene class Submarines for the Indian Navy, out of which three Submarines have already been delivered. The Company have the capability to build warships, submarines, merchant ships upto 40,000 DWT since 1979.In 1960, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited was taken over by the Government of India (GoI) for Indigenous production of warships for the Indian Navy. In 1972, the Company delivered the first frigate, INS Nilgiri. In 1984, the Company inaugurated undertaking submarine construction.In 1992, the Company commissioned first Indian built submarine, INS Shalki.In 1997, the Company delivered first Delhi class Destroyer under project P15. In 1998, the Company was accredited with ISO certification for shipbuilding.In 2000, the Company upgraded to Schedule A status from Schedule B.In 2006, the Company received Award for Mini Ratna Category - I status. In 2007, the Company was aw
Company FAQs

What is the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd share price today?

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2124.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is ₹85702.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is 36.45 and 13.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is ₹897.7 and ₹2930 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd?

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.89%, 3 Years at 150.78%, 1 Year at 95.98%, 6 Month at -4.50%, 3 Month at 9.74% and 1 Month at -4.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 84.83 %
Institutions - 2.46 %
Public - 12.71 %

