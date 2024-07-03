Summary

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (Formerly known as Mazagon Dock Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on February 26, 1934 in Mumbai. The Company is one of Indias leading Defence Public Sector Undertaking Shipyards under the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The Company is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers. At present MDL is handling two Shipbuilding projects for Indian Navy, comprising of four ships of P15B & four ships of P17A each. Besides, MDL is also handling construction of six Scorpene class Submarines for the Indian Navy, out of which three Submarines have already been delivered. The Company have the capability to build warships, submarines, merchant ships upto 40,000 DWT since 1979.In 1960, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited was taken over by the Government of India (GoI) for Indigenous production of warships for the Indian Navy. In 1972, the Company delivered the first frigate, INS Nilgiri. In 1984, the Company inaugurated undertaking submarine construction.In 1992, the Company commissioned first Indian built submarine, INS Shalki.In 1997, the Company delivered first Delhi class Destroyer under project P15. In 1998, the Company was accredited with ISO certification for shipbuilding.In 2000, the Company upgraded to Schedule A status from Schedule B.In 2006, the Company received Award for Mini Ratna Category - I status. In 2007, the Company was aw

