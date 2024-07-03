Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹2,235
Prev. Close₹2,236.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹36,910.61
Day's High₹2,235
Day's Low₹2,120
52 Week's High₹2,930
52 Week's Low₹897.7
Book Value₹168.58
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)85,702.11
P/E36.45
EPS61.37
Divi. Yield0.61
One existing share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into two new shares with a face value of Rs 5 in a 1:2 stock split.Read More
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will play a big role in Scorpene submarine project. Building of submarines will take place jointly between French Naval Group and Mazagon Dock.Read More
Currently, Mazagon Dock shares have a face value of ₹10 each. The board also reviewed a new dividend proposal.Read More
In addition to the project execution, Mazagon Dock will provide annual maintenance contracts (AMC) after the first year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
201.69
201.69
201.69
201.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,368.99
3,975.87
3,119.67
2,717.37
Net Worth
5,570.68
4,177.56
3,321.36
2,919.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
4,047.82
3,618.91
2,331.39
2,538.4
yoy growth (%)
11.85
55.22
-8.15
Raw materials
-1,881.91
-2,089.22
-986.86
-1,119.41
As % of sales
46.49
57.73
42.32
44.09
Employee costs
-652.81
-700.34
-605.42
-590.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
756.06
745.44
615.63
692.39
Depreciation
-59.65
-30.86
-14.64
-13.14
Tax paid
-150.35
-254.41
-226.17
-197.47
Working capital
-631.37
620.58
-50.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.85
55.22
-8.15
Op profit growth
4.72
109.03
-38.11
EBIT growth
4.87
20.91
-10.98
Net profit growth
-2.44
19.1
-16.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,466.58
7,827.18
5,733.28
4,047.82
4,917.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,466.58
7,827.18
5,733.28
4,047.82
4,917.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,101.47
685.83
410.27
574.1
558.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Director(Finance) & CFO
Sanjeev Singhal
Independent Director
Mallikarjunarao Bhyrisetty
Independent Director
Neeru Singh Jagjeet Kaur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Madhavi Kulkarni
Independent Director
Shri Dattaprasad P Kholkar
Nominee (Govt)
AMIT SATIJA
Director (Ship building)
Biju George
Director (Corporate Planning)
Cdr. Vasudev Ranganath Puranik
Director
Jasbir Singh
Independent Director
Chandu Sambasiva Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
Summary
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (Formerly known as Mazagon Dock Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on February 26, 1934 in Mumbai. The Company is one of Indias leading Defence Public Sector Undertaking Shipyards under the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The Company is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers. At present MDL is handling two Shipbuilding projects for Indian Navy, comprising of four ships of P15B & four ships of P17A each. Besides, MDL is also handling construction of six Scorpene class Submarines for the Indian Navy, out of which three Submarines have already been delivered. The Company have the capability to build warships, submarines, merchant ships upto 40,000 DWT since 1979.In 1960, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited was taken over by the Government of India (GoI) for Indigenous production of warships for the Indian Navy. In 1972, the Company delivered the first frigate, INS Nilgiri. In 1984, the Company inaugurated undertaking submarine construction.In 1992, the Company commissioned first Indian built submarine, INS Shalki.In 1997, the Company delivered first Delhi class Destroyer under project P15. In 1998, the Company was accredited with ISO certification for shipbuilding.In 2000, the Company upgraded to Schedule A status from Schedule B.In 2006, the Company received Award for Mini Ratna Category - I status. In 2007, the Company was aw
Read More
The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2124.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is ₹85702.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is 36.45 and 13.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is ₹897.7 and ₹2930 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.89%, 3 Years at 150.78%, 1 Year at 95.98%, 6 Month at -4.50%, 3 Month at 9.74% and 1 Month at -4.91%.
