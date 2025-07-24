iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Mazagon Dock, Naval Group Sign ToT Agreement for Kalvari-Class Submarine Upgrades

24 Jul 2025 , 01:48 PM

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), the state-owned defence shipyard, has entered into a formal agreement with France’s Naval Group for the transfer of technology (ToT) to install indigenous energy system plugs on Indian Navy’s Kalvari-class submarines.

In a statement dated July 23, the company confirmed that the integration will use a combination of technology developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and proprietary submarine architecture from Naval Group, the original manufacturer of the Scorpene-class platforms.

The modification process, known in naval engineering as “jumboisation”, involves precision cutting of the submarine’s hull, inserting the custom-built energy plug, and reassembling the structure with exacting accuracy to ensure that the platform remains fully operational post-upgrade.

Naval Group will provide technical guidance, specialised training, and critical components for the upgrade, while MDL will lead the integration effort on Indian soil.

“We are pleased to extend our natural partnership with Naval Group. Together, we will work on integrating the DRDO-developed propulsion system into the Scorpene submarines of Project 75,” said S.B. Jamgaonkar, Director of the Submarines Division at MDL.

The agreement follows two major defence contracts signed by the Ministry of Defence in December 2024, aimed at improving submarine capabilities.

  • The first, worth ₹1,990 crore, was awarded to MDL for the construction and integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system plugs.
  • The second, valued at ₹877 crore, was signed with Naval Group for the incorporation of an electronic heavyweight torpedo (EHWT) system, developed in collaboration with DRDO.

Combined, these initiatives represent a significant leap in India’s effort to indigenise critical defence technologies and extend the service life and underwater endurance of its conventional submarines.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Defence Research and Development Organisation
  • DRDO
  • Indian Navy
  • Kalvari-class submarines
  • Mazagon dock
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 24, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 24, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2025|02:17 PM
Brigade Hotel IPO: A Growing Presence in the Indian Hospitality Sector

Brigade Hotel IPO: A Growing Presence in the Indian Hospitality Sector

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2025|01:53 PM
Mazagon Dock, Naval Group Sign ToT Agreement for Kalvari-Class Submarine Upgrades

Mazagon Dock, Naval Group Sign ToT Agreement for Kalvari-Class Submarine Upgrades

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2025|01:48 PM
Tata Consumer Q1 Net Profit Rises 15% to ₹334 Crore; EBITDA Slips 9%

Tata Consumer Q1 Net Profit Rises 15% to ₹334 Crore; EBITDA Slips 9%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2025|01:36 PM
Sunteck Realty to Develop ₹1,200 Crore Housing Project in Mira Road via JDA

Sunteck Realty to Develop ₹1,200 Crore Housing Project in Mira Road via JDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2025|09:19 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.