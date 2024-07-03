Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
6,362.93
5,748.59
4,336.85
2,944.58
3,874.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,362.93
5,748.59
4,336.85
2,944.58
3,874.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
752.75
475.59
281.25
300.67
425.17
Total Income
7,115.68
6,224.18
4,618.1
3,245.25
4,299.84
Total Expenditure
5,475.44
5,161.4
3,993.46
2,889.35
3,587.73
PBIDT
1,640.24
1,062.78
624.64
355.9
712.11
Interest
3.85
4.41
5.74
6.27
7.04
PBDT
1,636.39
1,058.37
618.9
349.63
705.07
Depreciation
60.2
55.22
51.58
42.42
48.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
510.67
310.37
165.14
77.66
168.87
Deferred Tax
-116.51
-56.5
-16.01
6.59
151.52
Reported Profit After Tax
1,182.03
749.28
418.19
222.96
336.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,274
792.84
451.83
254.75
396.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-9.9
-91.25
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,274
792.84
461.73
346
396.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
63.17
39.31
22.4
12.63
17.69
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
71
54.1
0
Equity
201.69
201.69
201.69
201.69
201.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.77
18.48
14.4
12.08
18.37
PBDTM(%)
25.71
18.41
14.27
11.87
18.19
PATM(%)
18.57
13.03
9.64
7.57
8.67
One existing share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into two new shares with a face value of Rs 5 in a 1:2 stock split.Read More
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will play a big role in Scorpene submarine project. Building of submarines will take place jointly between French Naval Group and Mazagon Dock.Read More
Currently, Mazagon Dock shares have a face value of ₹10 each. The board also reviewed a new dividend proposal.Read More
In addition to the project execution, Mazagon Dock will provide annual maintenance contracts (AMC) after the first year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
According to sources, CCS has cleared the contract to purchase 31 Predator drones from the United States.Read More
The project is based on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) reimbursable model, with the ceiling price set at ₹1,486,40,32,996.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
MDL, one of India's most advanced shipyards, already has a larger order book, which might be boosted even further with the deal.Read More
