Mazagon Dock Reports 14% Revenue Growth, Declares ₹3 Dividend

9 Apr 2025 , 10:10 AM

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., a state-run defence PSU, posted provisional revenue for FY25 on Tuesday, April 8. Provisional revenue for the financial year increased 14% YoY to ₹10,776 crore from ₹9,466 crore in FY24, the company said. This revenue growth outpaced the company’s previous management guidance of 10–12%, which suggests better-than-expected operational execution.

Apart from the financial update, Mazagon Dock’s board has also declared a second interim dividend of ₹3 per share for FY25. According to the regulatory filing, the dividend would be paid out on April 16, 2025, which has been set as the record date for the dividend pay-out. This stock was in news after the recent Offer For Sale OFS was issued by the Government Of India to cut its stake in this company.

The non-retail portion of the OFS, which opens on Friday, was subscribed 1.4 times last week, indicating healthy interest from institutions. Mazagon Dock continues to be a state-owned company as of the December 2024 quarter, the Government of India owned an 84.8% stake in it.

Even with the proposed OFS — which would lead to a dilution of up to 4.8 per cent stake in the company the government will still hold 80 per cent stake above the 75 per cent minimum needed under the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norms. Mazagon Dock’s healthy revenue and dividend declaration showcase its impressive financial performance and commitment to shareholder value, despite the dilution from the public share sales.

