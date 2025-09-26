iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Shree Refrigerations Secures ₹49.34 Crore Defence Orders

26 Sep 2025 , 10:56 AM

Shree Refrigerations Ltd (SRL), a leading provider of cooling solutions for the defence sector, saw its shares surge 2.6% intraday Friday as of 10:52 am. The stock rally followed the company’s announcement that it had secured multiple domestic defence orders.

The first order, worth ₹45.22 crore, comes from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for the supply of B&D spares for AC plants onboard P17A class ships and turnkey HVAC systems.

The company also received a ₹4.62 crore order from the Material Organisation (Mumbai) for the supply of a magnetic bearing compressor-based AC plant. Together, these new contracts add ₹49.34 crore to SRL’s order book.

These recent wins follow a ₹106.62 crore order from Hindustan Shipyard in August. SRL is also engaged in a Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) project with Goa Shipyard Ltd for eight vessels, with the first ship already delivered to the Coast Guard.

In its regulatory filing, SRL highlighted that consecutive order wins showcase the company’s engineering expertise, project execution capabilities, and proven track record in delivering energy-efficient, technologically advanced HVAC solutions for defence platforms.

In early September, SRL announced a strategic partnership with Smardt Chillers Pte Ltd, a global leader in oil-free chillers for data centre cooling, opening opportunities beyond its traditional defence base and expanding its commercial cooling segment.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Announcements
  • business
  • Business Services
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Defence Sector
  • market
  • markets
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Shree Refrigerations Secures ₹49.34 Crore Defence Orders

Shree Refrigerations Secures ₹49.34 Crore Defence Orders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:56 AM
CAMS Makes Strategic ₹4 Crore Investment in CAMS Financial Information Services

CAMS Makes Strategic ₹4 Crore Investment in CAMS Financial Information Services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:46 AM
ABB India Plans ₹140 Crore Investment to Upgrade LV Motors Manufacturing Facility

ABB India Plans ₹140 Crore Investment to Upgrade LV Motors Manufacturing Facility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:38 AM
HPL Electric Bags ₹65.72 Crore Smart Meter Supply Order

HPL Electric Bags ₹65.72 Crore Smart Meter Supply Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:31 AM
Supreme Petrochem Starts 70,000 TPA ABS Production in Maharashtra

Supreme Petrochem Starts 70,000 TPA ABS Production in Maharashtra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2025|10:25 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.