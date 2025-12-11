Mazagon Dock Signs MoU With Brazilian Navy to Strengthen Submarine Support Partnership

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said on December 10 that it has signed an MoU with the Brazilian Navy, working together with the Indian Navy to formalise the agreement. The MoU entails to build cooperation in the maintenance of Scorpène class submarines and other vessels used by Brazil.

The company mentioned in its exchange filing that the partnership will cover opportunities in procurement, sharing of technical skills and collaboration in defence manufacturing. All three parties also plan to work jointly on research, development and technological upgrades to support future naval projects.

In October, the company released its results for the September quarter and reported a steady improvement in performance. Consolidated profit rose to ₹749 crore, which is 28.1 percent higher than ₹585 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹2,929 crore, showing a year on year growth of 6.3 percent. EBITDA for the quarter climbed to ₹695 crore, compared with ₹510.2 crore a year earlier. The operating margin widened to 23.7 percent from 18.5 percent, helped by better cost control and improved execution across projects.

