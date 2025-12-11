iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Mazagon Dock Signs MoU With Brazilian Navy to Strengthen Submarine Support Partnership

11 Dec 2025 , 09:56 AM

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said on December 10 that it has signed an MoU with the Brazilian Navy, working together with the Indian Navy to formalise the agreement. The MoU entails to build cooperation in the maintenance of Scorpène class submarines and other vessels used by Brazil.

The company mentioned in its exchange filing that the partnership will cover opportunities in procurement, sharing of technical skills and collaboration in defence manufacturing. All three parties also plan to work jointly on research, development and technological upgrades to support future naval projects.

In October, the company released its results for the September quarter and reported a steady improvement in performance. Consolidated profit rose to ₹749 crore, which is 28.1 percent higher than ₹585 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹2,929 crore, showing a year on year growth of 6.3 percent. EBITDA for the quarter climbed to ₹695 crore, compared with ₹510.2 crore a year earlier. The operating margin widened to 23.7 percent from 18.5 percent, helped by better cost control and improved execution across projects.

As of 9:53 PM, the share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is trading at ₹2,461, which is a 0.93% gain in the NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Brazilian Navy
  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Steel to Acquire 50.01% Stake in Thriveni Pellets for ₹636 Crore

Tata Steel to Acquire 50.01% Stake in Thriveni Pellets for ₹636 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Dec 2025|03:19 PM
Puravankara Subsidiary Wins ₹509.5 Crore Construction Contract for Bengaluru Luxury Project

Puravankara Subsidiary Wins ₹509.5 Crore Construction Contract for Bengaluru Luxury Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Dec 2025|02:41 PM
TCS Acquires Coastal Cloud for USD 700 Million to Strengthen Global Salesforce Capabilities

TCS Acquires Coastal Cloud for USD 700 Million to Strengthen Global Salesforce Capabilities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Dec 2025|12:22 PM
Lloyds Metals to Acquire Up to 50% Stake in Nexus Holdco; Signs MoU With Tata Steel

Lloyds Metals to Acquire Up to 50% Stake in Nexus Holdco; Signs MoU With Tata Steel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Dec 2025|11:11 AM
Petronet LNG Secures ₹12,000 Crore Loan for Dahej PDH PP Project

Petronet LNG Secures ₹12,000 Crore Loan for Dahej PDH PP Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Dec 2025|10:29 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.