Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Peer Comparison

2,308
(2.66%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,116.6

30.952,62,059.481,490.360.895,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

282.15

44.42,01,859.541,091.270.84,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,315.05

36.6490,699.99563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,713.4

126.3187,074.51177.460.09905.49292.91

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

BDL

1,276.25

79.5444,027.82122.530.44535.46101.81

Mazagon Dock: RELATED NEWS

Mazagon Dock Shares Rise Ahead of Stock Split

Mazagon Dock Shares Rise Ahead of Stock Split

3 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

One existing share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into two new shares with a face value of Rs 5 in a 1:2 stock split.

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹1.25 Lakh Crore Defense Deals

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹1.25 Lakh Crore Defense Deals

2 Dec 2024|05:48 PM

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will play a big role in Scorpene submarine project. Building of submarines will take place jointly between French Naval Group and Mazagon Dock.

Mazagon Dock Shares Fall as Board Mulls First Stock Split

Mazagon Dock Shares Fall as Board Mulls First Stock Split

22 Oct 2024|03:40 PM

Currently, Mazagon Dock shares have a face value of ₹10 each. The board also reviewed a new dividend proposal.

Mazagon Dock Secures ₹121.68 Crore AI Project from MAHAGENCO

Mazagon Dock Secures ₹121.68 Crore AI Project from MAHAGENCO

11 Oct 2024|03:25 PM

In addition to the project execution, Mazagon Dock will provide annual maintenance contracts (AMC) after the first year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Bharat Dynamics, HAL, Mazagon Dock shares gain on clearance of defence deals

Bharat Dynamics, HAL, Mazagon Dock shares gain on clearance of defence deals

10 Oct 2024|03:03 PM

According to sources, CCS has cleared the contract to purchase 31 Predator drones from the United States.

Mazagon Dock Secures ₹1,486 Crore Pipeline Replacement Order from ONGC

Mazagon Dock Secures ₹1,486 Crore Pipeline Replacement Order from ONGC

9 Sep 2024|03:45 PM

The project is based on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) reimbursable model, with the ceiling price set at ₹1,486,40,32,996.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Mazagon, Garden Reach Front-runners for ₹70,000 Crore Warship Deal

Mazagon, Garden Reach Front-runners for ₹70,000 Crore Warship Deal

18 Jul 2024|10:44 AM

MDL, one of India's most advanced shipyards, already has a larger order book, which might be boosted even further with the deal.

