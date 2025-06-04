Cochin Shipyard shares rally ~7% in line with defence stocks

Cochin Shipyard shares were trading about 7% higher on Wednesday before erasing early morning gains. The stock has gained as much as 35% in the previous month, and was higher for the second consecutive session.

At around closing, Cochin Shipyard was trading 2.57% higher at ₹2,087 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,034.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹2,175.

The stock witnessed large trading volumes on BSE. As per the reports, about 8.67 lakh shares changed hands.

Other defence-related stocks also witnessed gains. Stocks such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) jumped as much as 3% and 10%, respectively, during the current session.

In its intraday session, Mazagon Dock touched a market cap of ₹1.43 Lakh Crore. This was higher than eight Nifty 50 stocks like Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Shriram Finance, Cipla, Tata Consumer Products, Apollo Hospitals, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Defence stocks witnessed a rally despite a dim market sentiment, adding over 1% in Nifty India Defence index. This marks a third straight session of gains.

Cochin Shipyard announced that its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 stood at ₹287 Crore. In the same period, the business posted a revenue of ₹1,758 Crore, registering a 37% y-o-y growth.

