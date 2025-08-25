iifl-logo

India Targets ₹30,000 Crore Defence Exports in FY26: Rajnath Singh at World Leaders Forum

25 Aug 2025 , 01:35 PM

Defence exports have grown nearly 35 times in the last decade, with India targeting ₹30,000 crore in exports this year and ₹50,000 crore by 2029, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. Exports, which stood at just ₹686 crore in 2013-14, surged to ₹23,622 crore in 2024-25, with Indian defence products now being shipped to nearly 100 countries.

Domestic defence production has also seen a sharp rise, growing from ₹40,000 crore in 2014 to over ₹1.5 lakh crore in FY25, and is expected to reach ₹2 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

Speaking at the World Leaders Forum, Singh highlighted India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, stressing that the government has rolled out five positive indigenisation lists covering 509 platforms, systems, and weapons, which must now be produced domestically.

Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have also issued their own indigenisation lists, covering over 5,000 sub-systems, spares, and components deemed strategically important.

To support local industry, 75% of the defence capital procurement budget has been reserved for Indian companies. Singh emphasised that Aatmanirbharta in defence goes beyond import reduction, focusing on building an ecosystem where India becomes a global supplier of high-quality defence products.

On indigenous capability, Singh pointed to the success of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which has received orders worth ₹66,000 crore for 97 Tejas fighter aircraft, in addition to an earlier ₹48,000 crore order for 83 Tejas jets. Work has also begun on fifth-generation fighter aircraft and aircraft engines.

The Defence Minister further underlined India’s enhanced budgetary support for the sector. The defence budget has more than doubled under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rising from ₹2.53 lakh crore in FY14 to ₹6.22 lakh crore in FY25, with further increases expected following the successful Operation Sindoor.

