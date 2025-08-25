Top Stocks for Today - 25th August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Interglobe Aviation, Max Healthcare: The company’s largest airline and healthcare services provider will both be included in the Nifty 50 index by the end of September. This is done as part of the bi-annual index rejig.

Yes Bank: The bank announced that SMBC gets RBI approval for acquisition of up to 24.99% stake in the company. The said approval is valid for one year and even though there will be an increase in its stake in the bank, SMBC will not be treated as the promoter of the company. In May 2025, SMBC acquired a 20% stake in Yes Bank.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: As per the sources, the Ministry of Defence and the business has received central government approval to initiate negotiations for buying six submarines to be built in India with German support under “Project 75 India”. The negotiations are valued at ₹70,000 Crore approximately.

JSW Steel: The company announced that it has been served with a ₹1,472.69 Crore demand notice from the Odisha govt for a shortfall in despatch at its Jajang iron ore block in Keonjhar. This covers the period from June 2024-June 2025.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate business informed that it has leased a seven acre site on Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai. This is for developing a mixed-use project featuring over 1 million sq ft of grade-A office space and a 225-key 5-star hotel.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com