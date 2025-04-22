Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Appoints Capt (Retd) Jagmohan as CMD

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), a leading public sector defence shipyard, has appointed Capt (Retd) Jagmohan as its new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), effective from April 21, 2025.

The appointment was made following an official order from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. Capt (Retd) Jagmohan will serve as CMD until his superannuation on September 30, 2029, or until further notice, whichever is earlier. With this appointment, the additional charge of CMD held by Biju George stands relinquished as of April 21, 2025.

Capt (Retd) Jagmohan is a seasoned naval professional with more than 25 years of experience in the Indian Navy. He holds a degree in Naval Architecture from Cochin University of Science & Technology and has completed his M.Tech in Naval Construction from IIT Delhi and Ocean Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. His vast expertise includes ship design, naval construction, project management, and business development in the defence sector.

Prior to joining MDL, he held leadership roles in Goa Shipyard Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata. At GRSE, he served as Head of Design and played a critical role in the development and execution of advanced naval projects including stealth frigates and anti-submarine warfare corvettes.

His leadership is expected to significantly enhance MDL’s operational capabilities and support the company’s long-term vision of advancing India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. The appointment aligns with the Government of India’s strategic focus on indigenous defence production and reinforces MDL’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.