iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd Share Price

1,642.95
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:08 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,642.95
  • Day's High1,642.95
  • 52 Wk High2,833.8
  • Prev. Close1,642.9
  • Day's Low1,642.95
  • 52 Wk Low 673.45
  • Turnover (lac)16.51
  • P/E48.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value162.23
  • EPS33.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18,820.32
  • Div. Yield0.57
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

1,642.95

Prev. Close

1,642.9

Turnover(Lac.)

16.51

Day's High

1,642.95

Day's Low

1,642.95

52 Week's High

2,833.8

52 Week's Low

673.45

Book Value

162.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18,820.32

P/E

48.92

EPS

33.59

Divi. Yield

0.57

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.44

arrow

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GRSE Inks Contract for Second Multi-Purpose Vessel in Series of Four

GRSE Inks Contract for Second Multi-Purpose Vessel in Series of Four

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2024|10:58 PM

The new vessel order also indicates GRSE is following the path of progress towards innovation, operational effectiveness, and consolidating its footing as a major player across the globe.

Read More
GRSE Secures ₹226 Crore Deal for 13 Hybrid Electric Ferries in West Bengal

GRSE Secures ₹226 Crore Deal for 13 Hybrid Electric Ferries in West Bengal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|10:45 PM

Ferries will operate along the River Hooghly. Management will be carried out by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBTIDCL).

Read More
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Secures $108M Contract for Multi-Purpose Vessels

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Secures $108M Contract for Multi-Purpose Vessels

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|12:29 PM

The contract was signed with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co KG, Germany, under an existing "option agreement" for four additional MPVs

Read More
Garden Reach Shipbuilders secures $54 million German order

Garden Reach Shipbuilders secures $54 million German order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2024|12:27 PM

The contract is valued around $54 million, and the order will be fulfilled in 33 months.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.50%

Non-Promoter- 5.51%

Institutions: 5.51%

Non-Institutions: 19.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

114.55

114.55

114.55

114.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,558.89

1,299.27

1,143.34

1,022.57

Net Worth

1,673.44

1,413.82

1,257.89

1,137.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,140.83

1,433.29

1,386.42

1,347.76

yoy growth (%)

-20.4

3.38

2.86

46.04

Raw materials

-482.5

-721.76

-763.28

-724.88

As % of sales

42.29

50.35

55.05

53.78

Employee costs

-269.38

-296.94

-291.46

-298.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

227.86

234.47

181.15

127.74

Depreciation

-29.08

-30.08

-27.08

-28.95

Tax paid

-53.64

-60.38

-69.02

-35.34

Working capital

-1,401.81

5.48

1,208.56

-574.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.4

3.38

2.86

46.04

Op profit growth

78.35

-4.07

-383.85

-91.71

EBIT growth

-2.22

26.59

37.53

523.53

Net profit growth

-6.12

48.7

18.97

655.42

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hari P R

Director (Finance) & CFO

Ramesh Kumar Dash

Director (Ship building)

Commander Shantanu Bose, In (Retd.)

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Sanjeeb Mohanty

Director (Personnel)

DIG Subrato Ghosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Mahapatra

Official Director (Part time)

Garima Bhagat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

Summary

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited was incorporated on February 26, 1934. The Company is primarily in the business of ship building requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. In addition to the shipbuilding, GRSE also builds and supplies various boats, pontoons, barge, sailing dinghy, fishing trawler, fire float, tug, dredger, passenger ferry, motor cutter, deck whaler and launch. Engineering division of the Company makes portable bridges, deck machinery items and marine pumps. Engine division assemble, test and overhauls of marine engines.Over the years, the Company has established capabilities for in-house design and shipbuilding and has made considerable contributions to the indigenous warship construction program of our country. The Shipbuilding product line spans from technologically sophisticated Frigates and Corvettes to Fast Patrol Vessels. In last five (5) decades, the company has built and delivered ships ranging from small to large and advanced vessels including frigates, anti-submarine warfare corvettes, missile corvettes, landing ship tanks, landing craft utilities, survey vessels, fleet replenishment tankers, fast patrol vessels, offshore patrol vessels, inshore patrol vessels, WJ-FAC, hover crafts and fast interceptor boats to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, MHA and Governments of other countries. The Company has built and supplied more than 750 vessels to carry men and materials as well as for the surveillance of the coast line
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1642.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd is ₹18820.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd is 48.92 and 10.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd is ₹673.45 and ₹2833.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd?

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.62%, 3 Years at 94.36%, 1 Year at 89.26%, 6 Month at -33.19%, 3 Month at -0.93% and 1 Month at -3.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.50 %
Institutions - 5.52 %
Public - 19.98 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.