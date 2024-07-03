Summary

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited was incorporated on February 26, 1934. The Company is primarily in the business of ship building requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. In addition to the shipbuilding, GRSE also builds and supplies various boats, pontoons, barge, sailing dinghy, fishing trawler, fire float, tug, dredger, passenger ferry, motor cutter, deck whaler and launch. Engineering division of the Company makes portable bridges, deck machinery items and marine pumps. Engine division assemble, test and overhauls of marine engines.Over the years, the Company has established capabilities for in-house design and shipbuilding and has made considerable contributions to the indigenous warship construction program of our country. The Shipbuilding product line spans from technologically sophisticated Frigates and Corvettes to Fast Patrol Vessels. In last five (5) decades, the company has built and delivered ships ranging from small to large and advanced vessels including frigates, anti-submarine warfare corvettes, missile corvettes, landing ship tanks, landing craft utilities, survey vessels, fleet replenishment tankers, fast patrol vessels, offshore patrol vessels, inshore patrol vessels, WJ-FAC, hover crafts and fast interceptor boats to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, MHA and Governments of other countries. The Company has built and supplied more than 750 vessels to carry men and materials as well as for the surveillance of the coast line

