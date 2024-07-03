Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹1,642.95
Prev. Close₹1,642.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.51
Day's High₹1,642.95
Day's Low₹1,642.95
52 Week's High₹2,833.8
52 Week's Low₹673.45
Book Value₹162.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18,820.32
P/E48.92
EPS33.59
Divi. Yield0.57
The new vessel order also indicates GRSE is following the path of progress towards innovation, operational effectiveness, and consolidating its footing as a major player across the globe.
Ferries will operate along the River Hooghly. Management will be carried out by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBTIDCL).
The contract was signed with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co KG, Germany, under an existing "option agreement" for four additional MPVs
The contract is valued around $54 million, and the order will be fulfilled in 33 months.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
114.55
114.55
114.55
114.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,558.89
1,299.27
1,143.34
1,022.57
Net Worth
1,673.44
1,413.82
1,257.89
1,137.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,140.83
1,433.29
1,386.42
1,347.76
yoy growth (%)
-20.4
3.38
2.86
46.04
Raw materials
-482.5
-721.76
-763.28
-724.88
As % of sales
42.29
50.35
55.05
53.78
Employee costs
-269.38
-296.94
-291.46
-298.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
227.86
234.47
181.15
127.74
Depreciation
-29.08
-30.08
-27.08
-28.95
Tax paid
-53.64
-60.38
-69.02
-35.34
Working capital
-1,401.81
5.48
1,208.56
-574.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.4
3.38
2.86
46.04
Op profit growth
78.35
-4.07
-383.85
-91.71
EBIT growth
-2.22
26.59
37.53
523.53
Net profit growth
-6.12
48.7
18.97
655.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hari P R
Director (Finance) & CFO
Ramesh Kumar Dash
Director (Ship building)
Commander Shantanu Bose, In (Retd.)
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Sanjeeb Mohanty
Director (Personnel)
DIG Subrato Ghosh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Mahapatra
Official Director (Part time)
Garima Bhagat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited was incorporated on February 26, 1934. The Company is primarily in the business of ship building requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. In addition to the shipbuilding, GRSE also builds and supplies various boats, pontoons, barge, sailing dinghy, fishing trawler, fire float, tug, dredger, passenger ferry, motor cutter, deck whaler and launch. Engineering division of the Company makes portable bridges, deck machinery items and marine pumps. Engine division assemble, test and overhauls of marine engines.Over the years, the Company has established capabilities for in-house design and shipbuilding and has made considerable contributions to the indigenous warship construction program of our country. The Shipbuilding product line spans from technologically sophisticated Frigates and Corvettes to Fast Patrol Vessels. In last five (5) decades, the company has built and delivered ships ranging from small to large and advanced vessels including frigates, anti-submarine warfare corvettes, missile corvettes, landing ship tanks, landing craft utilities, survey vessels, fleet replenishment tankers, fast patrol vessels, offshore patrol vessels, inshore patrol vessels, WJ-FAC, hover crafts and fast interceptor boats to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, MHA and Governments of other countries. The Company has built and supplied more than 750 vessels to carry men and materials as well as for the surveillance of the coast line
The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1642.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd is ₹18820.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd is 48.92 and 10.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd is ₹673.45 and ₹2833.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.62%, 3 Years at 94.36%, 1 Year at 89.26%, 6 Month at -33.19%, 3 Month at -0.93% and 1 Month at -3.61%.
