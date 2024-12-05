Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 it was intimated / informed to the Stock Exchanges vide letter No. SECY/GRSE/BD-69/CA/33/24-25 dated 26th September 2024 that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company for Designated Person and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from 01st October 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. In view of the above the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 01st October 2024 to 15th November 2024. 1. This has reference to our letter dated 30 Oct 2024 on the subject matter 2. In terms of Reg 33, please find enclosed herewith the following: a) Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024 including the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Statement of Cash flow (as part of the notes) for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 b) Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th September, 2024 3. The aforesaid Results were taken on record by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 13th November, 2024. The meeting commenced at 1430 Hrs and concluded at 1710 Hrs 4. Further, in terms of Reg 23(9), we are enclosing herewith the disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 in accordance with the relevant Accounting Standards. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 it was intimated / informed to the Stock Exchanges vide letter No. SECY/GRSE/BD-69/CA/11/24-25 dated 26th June 2024 that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from 01st July 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. In view of the above the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 01st July 2024 to 10th August 2024. This has reference to our letter dated 31 Jul 24 on the subject matter. In terms of Reg 33, we are enclosing herewith the following: a. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 Jun 2024 b. Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 Jun 2024 The aforesaid Results were taken on record by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 08 Aug 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 9 May 2024

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 it was intimated / informed to the Stock Exchanges vide letter No. SECY /GRSE/BD-69/CA/35/23-24 dated 28th March 2024 that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from 01st April 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. In view of the above the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 01st April 2024 to 24th May 2024. In terms of Reg 33, please find enclosed the following: (a) Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 Mar 2024 (b) Auditors Report on the aforesaid Financial Results (c) Declaration in respect of Unmodified Opinion on the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31 Mar 2024 Further, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.44 per equity share, in addition to interim dividend of Rs. 7.92 per equity share paid, for the FY 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Additionally, in terms of Reg 23(9), we are enclosing herewith Disclosure of Related Party Transaction for the half year ended 31 Mar 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 8 Mar 2024

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR 2015) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 22nd March 2024 inter alia to consider and approve increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and consequent amendment in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This has reference to our letter No. SECY/GRSE/BD-69/CA/30/2023-24 dated 08 Mar 2024 on the subject matter of Intimation of Date of Board Meeting to, inter alia, consider and approve, increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and consequent amendment in the Memorandum of Association of the Company This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd March, 2024, has been rescheduled and now will be held on Thursday, 21st March, 2024 due to unavoidable circumstances (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/03/2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 21/03/2024 has been revised to 26/03/2024 This has reference to our letter No. SECY/GRSE/BD 69/CA/31/2023-24 dated 12 Mar 2024 on the subject matter of Intimation of Reschedule of Date of Board Meeting to, inter alia, consider and approve, increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and consequent amendment in the Memorandum of Association of the Company This is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 21st March, 2024, has been rescheduled and now will be held on Tuesday, 26th March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.03.2024) In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Tuesday, 26 Mar 2024 has approved the proposal for increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 1,25,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred Twenty-Five Crore only) divided into 12,50,00,000 (Twelve Crore and Fifty Lakh) equity shares of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 2,00,00,00,000 (Rupees Two Hundred Crore only) divided into 20,00,00,000 (Twenty Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten only) each, and consequent amendment in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The Board has further approved the proposal be forwarded to the Government of India for the approval, in accordance with Article 9 of the Articles of Association of the Company. The meeting commenced at 1130 Hours and concluded at 1340 Hours (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024