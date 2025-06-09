iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

GRSE Partners with Berg Propulsion and SunStone for Marine Projects

9 Jun 2025 , 01:42 PM

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has signed two new agreements during an official visit to Sweden and Denmark. The first was signed with Sweden-based Berg Propulsion, a well-known name in marine propulsion. The deal is expected to open up possibilities for building advanced propulsion systems together.

GRSE said the idea is to combine what each side does best GRSE’s manufacturing strength and Berg’s propulsion tech and use it for upcoming marine projects, both military and possibly commercial. They’ve made it clear that this partnership could help with Indian government contracts too, especially those where high-end propulsion systems are required.

A few days later, on June 6, GRSE signed another MoU, this time in Denmark. That one was with SunStone, a company that’s made its name in the expedition cruise space. The focus of that agreement is very different. Instead of propulsion, this deal is aimed at future cooperation in designing and possibly building expedition cruise vessels ships used for adventure tourism and remote sea travel.

For GRSE, which has mostly built ships for India’s Navy and Coast Guard, these two MoUs show a shift. They’re clearly trying to branch out not just in terms of geography but in terms of the kind of ships they want to build.

The company seems interested in expanding beyond defence and tapping into niche global markets like luxury expedition travel a space that’s small but growing. While both deals are still in early stages, they point to a broader goal: positioning GRSE as more than a defence shipyard and turning it into a player with global reach and a wider commercial portfolio.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Berg Propulsion
  • Garden Reach Shipbuilders
  • Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
  • Marine Projects
  • stock market news
  • Sunstone
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.