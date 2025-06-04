Garden Reach Signs MoU With Norway’s Kongsberg for India’s First Polar Research Vessel

The stock price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) rose by almost 10% on Wednesday after the company signed an MoU with Norway’s Kongsberg.

As stated in their Press Information Bureau statement, this partnership has immense strategic significance for India since it enables domestic construction of the country’s first ever Polar Research Vessel (PRV).

Under this MoU, Kongsberg will provide the design framework and technical inputs required to develop the PRV. The design will be aligned with the specific needs of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR).

The vessel is poised to enhance India’s capabilities for conducting scientific research in the polar regions and southern ocean. This movie is aimed to augmenting the country’s self-reliant research Endeavours.

The company is a veteran in the construction of complex ships which includes warships, survey vessels, and GRSE will be responsible for building the PRV at their plant in Kolkata.

This vessel will be equipped with cutting-edge systems for deep sea studies, climate research, and marine biodiversity studies that will enable Indian scientists to better understand global environmental change. In his remarks on this innovation, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stressed that with the help of this innovative tool, Indian researchers will be able to explore uncharted marine territories and gain valuable insights into the planet’s ecosystem.

