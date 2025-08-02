iifl-logo

GRSE Partners with Germany’s Reintjes GmbH to Enhance Ship Propulsion Systems

2 Aug 2025 , 08:56 PM

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Reintjes GmbH. Reintjes GmbHis a Germany-based leader in marine gearbox design and manufacturing.

The collaboration aims to enhance marine propulsion technology by integrating Reintjes’ high-performance gear trains with select ship engines built at GRSE’s facilities.

The partnership is expected to improve propulsion efficiency and performance for both defence warships and commercial vessels. It serves both domestic and export markets.

Reintjes GmbH golds a decades of engineering expertise. Reintjes GmbH brings advanced marine propulsion capabilities that are likely to support GRSE’s drive for technological excellence in shipbuilding.

The agreement is yet another step in GRSE’s broader push to forge global partnerships. The shipbuilder also continues to team up with international players to enhance its marine equipment capabilities.

In June 2025, GRSE signed two key agreements with:

  • Berg Propulsion (Sweden) to upgrade propulsion systems for government marine projects.
  • SunStone (Denmark) for potential collaboration on expedition cruise vessels.

Earlier in April 2025, GRSE also signed an MoU with SWAN Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd to boost domestic shipbuilding capabilities in the commercial segment.

GRSE is a leading defence public sector undertaking (DPSU), with 85% of its revenue derived from shipbuilding activities, making it a key player in India’s maritime defence manufacturing space.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

