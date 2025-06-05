iifl-logo
Garden Reach inks MoI for four multi-purpose vessels

5 Jun 2025 , 11:34 AM

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. witnessed as much as 4% surge in its share price on Thursday after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Germany-based Carsten Rehder.

At around 11.17 AM, Garden Reach was trading 2.95% higher at ₹3,455.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,356.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,521.30, and ₹3,310, respectively.

According to the company’s filing with the bourses, the MoU is related to construction of four multi-purpose vessels. The contract finalization is expected by August 31.

GRSE also informed that it has various pacts with multiple global partners. This marks a strategic move for expansion of its pipeline beyond defence platforms. 

As per its filing, the business entered into a  memorandum of intent with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei. The MoI is for supply of four follow-on 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessels. These ships will be an add-on to existing eight vessels under construction at GRSE’s Kolkata yard. The stated new vessels will have hybrid propulsion systems and will comply with the latest cybersecurity standards.

Additionally, GRSE also inked a pact with M/s Aries Marine to expand its global footprint in the overseas market by entering into partnerships for platform designs from Aries and building them at GRSE facilities.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
