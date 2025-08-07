Carborundum Universal Q1 Profit Falls 45% YoY; Stock Slides 3.6%

On Thursday, August 7, shares of Carborundum Universal slipped as much as 3.6% after the company posted the April–June quarter of FY26. The company’s net profit came in at ₹62 crore. This is a sharp 45% drop compared to ₹113 crore reported in the corresponding period last year. This steep decline in bottom line raised concerns among investors.
Revenue edged higher by about 2% year-on-year. This reported rising to ₹1,219 crore from ₹1,197.5 crore. Operating performance also remained soft. EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹121.5 crore. This is down 37% on a yearly basis. Margins contracted to 10%, from a healthier 16% last year. This suggests input cost pressures or weaker pricing power.
Among business segments, there was some positive takeaway. The ceramics division reported a solid 11.1% growth. This clocks a ₹300 crore in consolidated revenue. This suggests steady demand in that space, even as overall profitability lagged.
The electro minerals segment also saw some improvement, with revenue up 6.3% to ₹405 crore. But growth remained modest and failed to uplift overall performance. On the flip side, the abrasives business showed signs of weakness, declining 8% year-on-year to ₹508 crore. This drag added to the subdued tone of the earnings report.
