Page Industries Q1 Profit Jumps 22% YoY to ₹201 Crore

Shares of Page Industries slipped as much as 2% on Thursday, August 7, even as the company posted strong earnings growth for the April–June quarter.

Net profit rose 22% year-on-year to ₹201 crore. This is up from ₹165 crore in the same period last year. This reflects improved operational efficiency and steady demand. Revenue inched up 3% to ₹1,316 crore from ₹1,277.5 crore a year ago. This surge is indicating modest sales growth despite a challenging retail environment.

EBITDA rose 21% YoY to ₹295 crore. Its margins expanded significantly to 22.4%. This is compared to 19% in the year-ago quarter. This is an improvement of 340 basis points. The board announced a first interim dividend of ₹150 per equity share for FY26. The record date is set for August 13, with the payout scheduled on or before September 5.

“We’ve recorded a 21.5% growth in profit after tax this quarter,” said Managing Director VS Ganesh. “Our focus remains on expanding consumer reach, driving product innovation, and improving process automation, alongside strategic market investments and cost efficiency.”

