iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

GRSE to Build Two Research Vessels for Geological Survey of India

11 Jun 2025 , 07:08 PM

On June 11, Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) shared announced about its latest deal with the Geological Survey of India. The state-run company has been roped in to build two coastal research vessels.

These ships are being developed specifically for research and exploration along India’s maritime borders. As for the specs, each of the vessels will be 64 meters long and 12 meters wide. They’ll be able to carry up to 450 tonnes in deadweight.

The endurance of these ships is that they’re expected to stay operational at sea for up to 15 days at a stretch. Their top cruising speed is around 10 knots. GRSE mentioned that each ship will be capable of housing 35 people on board.

The contract outlines that these vessels will serve a range of purposes: mapping offshore geological zones, monitoring ocean conditions, and even undertaking mineral dredging when needed.

These ships carry state-of-the-art labs, designed to support real-time research. Both ships will run on a diesel-electric system, meaning generators will power the movement, helping cut down on noise while improving fuel efficiency an advantage when operating for long stretches.

They’re also set to be fitted with Dynamic Positioning (DP-1) systems. This means the vessels can remain steady in one place even when the sea gets a bit rough something essential for underwater studies. The ships are expected to work within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone and will handle marine depths that go from just 5 meters to as deep as 1,000 meters.

GRSE is already working on similar research ships. It’s building one for the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research under the Earth Sciences Ministry, and another acoustic vessel for the DRDO’s NPOL unit.

In addition to its research-focused projects, GRSE is currently constructing 16 naval warships spread across four categories for the Indian Navy. The shipbuilder is also in the race to win the Navy’s Next Generation Corvettes deal. In fact, GRSE has been declared the lowest bidder for the contract, which includes building five modern warships.

Internationally, GRSE is handling an order from Germany as well. It’s building eight cargo ships for a commercial client based there another feather in its global expansion journey.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
  • Geological Survey of India
  • Research Vessels
  • stock market news
  • stocks to watch
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.