GRSE to Build Two Research Vessels for Geological Survey of India

On June 11, Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) shared announced about its latest deal with the Geological Survey of India. The state-run company has been roped in to build two coastal research vessels.

These ships are being developed specifically for research and exploration along India’s maritime borders. As for the specs, each of the vessels will be 64 meters long and 12 meters wide. They’ll be able to carry up to 450 tonnes in deadweight.

The endurance of these ships is that they’re expected to stay operational at sea for up to 15 days at a stretch. Their top cruising speed is around 10 knots. GRSE mentioned that each ship will be capable of housing 35 people on board.

The contract outlines that these vessels will serve a range of purposes: mapping offshore geological zones, monitoring ocean conditions, and even undertaking mineral dredging when needed.

These ships carry state-of-the-art labs, designed to support real-time research. Both ships will run on a diesel-electric system, meaning generators will power the movement, helping cut down on noise while improving fuel efficiency an advantage when operating for long stretches.

They’re also set to be fitted with Dynamic Positioning (DP-1) systems. This means the vessels can remain steady in one place even when the sea gets a bit rough something essential for underwater studies. The ships are expected to work within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone and will handle marine depths that go from just 5 meters to as deep as 1,000 meters.

GRSE is already working on similar research ships. It’s building one for the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research under the Earth Sciences Ministry, and another acoustic vessel for the DRDO’s NPOL unit.

In addition to its research-focused projects, GRSE is currently constructing 16 naval warships spread across four categories for the Indian Navy. The shipbuilder is also in the race to win the Navy’s Next Generation Corvettes deal. In fact, GRSE has been declared the lowest bidder for the contract, which includes building five modern warships.

Internationally, GRSE is handling an order from Germany as well. It’s building eight cargo ships for a commercial client based there another feather in its global expansion journey.

