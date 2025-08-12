Praj Industries Q1 Net Profit Dips 93.7% to ₹5.34 Crore; Shares Drop 6.94%

Praj Industries shares fell sharply by 6.94% to hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹406.60 on the NSE on Tuesday, August 12. The decline followed the company’s announcement of a steep 93.7% year-on-year drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT). It reported ₹5.34 crore for the first quarter of FY26. This is down from ₹84.18 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations for the April–June quarter stood at ₹640.20 crore. This is down from ₹699.14 crore in Q1 FY25. This number is significantly lower than ₹859.69 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) before exceptional items fell to ₹9.6 crore. This is a sharp decline from ₹78.88 crore a year ago. The company reported an order intake of ₹795 crore during the quarter.

On the business front, Praj Industries shared several important developments. The company received IRA approval for sections 45Z/45Q with clarity and extension through 2029, opening up strong short- to mid-term prospects for low-carbon ethanol solutions.

Praj also secured an order for the detailed engineering of a commercial-scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) plant with a capacity of 30 million gallons per annum. Additionally, the company announced a partnership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Indian Sustainable Aviation Fuel Coalition (ISMA) to promote SAF carbon assessment and certification in India strengthening its foothold in the clean energy and sustainable fuels sector.

