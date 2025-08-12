Sensex, Nifty in Red in Mid-Market Trade on August 12, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red in the mid-market on August 12, 2025. Though the market opened in the green, by 1:36 PM the Sensex had slipped to 80,499, down 104 points or 0.13% from the previous close. Nifty is trading at 24,566 which is a 0.08% dip or down by 19 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1566 shares advances today, whereas 1088 stocks were down. 26 stocks are in green, and 24 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the sectoral front, Nifty India Defence is trading at a 1.45% dip, Nifty Realty and Nifty Pvt bank is trading with a 0.50% dip each. Nifty Auto and Nifty IT is trading with a 0.70% gain. Nifty Pharma is trading at a 0.94% gain. Nifty media is trading at 1.16% gain. Nifty Oil & Gas at 0.59% gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, NTPC. Sensex top losers are Bajaj Finance, HUL, HDFC Bank, Eternal. Top gainers in Nifty include Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, M&M. Top losers in Nifty include Bajaj Finance, Grasim, HUL, HDFC Bank. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.21% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.31% from the last close.

