iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

MRF Q1 FY26 Consolidated Net Profit Falls 12.3% YoY to ₹500.47 Crore

12 Aug 2025 , 01:34 PM

MRF Ltd., India’s largest tyre manufacturer, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The result shows a year-on-year decline in profit despite a healthy rise in revenue.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations rose to ₹7,560.28 crore in Q1 FY26. This is up 6.8% from ₹7,077.84 crore a year earlier. Stronger domestic demand and better pricing supported the increase. Total income also inched higher, at ₹7,685.77 crore. This is compared with ₹7,160.58 crore last year.

But higher raw material costs and an uptick in employee expenses cut into profits. Net profit fell 13.9% year-on-year to ₹484.23 crore from ₹562.55 crore. Earnings per share dropped to ₹1,141.74 from ₹1,326.41.

Margins were under pressure. Operating margin narrowed to 8.03% from 10.51% in the same period last year. Net profit margin slipped to 6.30% from 7.86%.

On a consolidated basis, revenue stood at ₹7,675.69 crore. This is a 6.6% increase over last year. Group net profit, however, declined to ₹500.47 crore from ₹571.02 crore. Consolidated EPS came in at ₹1,180.04 versus ₹1,346.38 in Q1 FY25.

MRF’s balance sheet stayed solid, with a standalone net worth of ₹18,671.64 crore and a debt-equity ratio of 0.03. Inventory turnover slowed to 5.27 times from 6.14 a year ago, pointing to weaker stock movement.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • MRF
  • MRF News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Praj Industries Q1 Net Profit Dips 93.7% to ₹5.34 Crore; Shares Drop 6.94%

Praj Industries Q1 Net Profit Dips 93.7% to ₹5.34 Crore; Shares Drop 6.94%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|03:42 PM
DPIIT Signs MoUs with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to Boost Early-Stage Startups

DPIIT Signs MoUs with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to Boost Early-Stage Startups

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|03:24 PM
Tilaknagar Industries surges ~8% on robust Q1 numbers

Tilaknagar Industries surges ~8% on robust Q1 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|02:09 PM
Sensex, Nifty in Red in Mid-Market Trade on August 12, 2025

Sensex, Nifty in Red in Mid-Market Trade on August 12, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|01:59 PM
MRF Q1 FY26 Consolidated Net Profit Falls 12.3% YoY to ₹500.47 Crore

MRF Q1 FY26 Consolidated Net Profit Falls 12.3% YoY to ₹500.47 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|01:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.