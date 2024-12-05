iifl-logo-icon 1
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

1,505.65
(4.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

GARDEN REACH SHIPBUILDERS & ENGINEERS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,116.6

30.952,62,059.481,490.360.895,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

282.15

44.42,01,859.541,091.270.84,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,315.05

36.6490,699.99563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,713.4

126.3187,074.51177.460.09905.49292.91

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

BDL

1,276.25

79.5444,027.82122.530.44535.46101.81

Garden Reach Sh.: RELATED NEWS

GRSE Inks Contract for Second Multi-Purpose Vessel in Series of Four

GRSE Inks Contract for Second Multi-Purpose Vessel in Series of Four

5 Dec 2024|10:58 PM

The new vessel order also indicates GRSE is following the path of progress towards innovation, operational effectiveness, and consolidating its footing as a major player across the globe.

GRSE Secures ₹226 Crore Deal for 13 Hybrid Electric Ferries in West Bengal

GRSE Secures ₹226 Crore Deal for 13 Hybrid Electric Ferries in West Bengal

21 Nov 2024|10:45 PM

Ferries will operate along the River Hooghly. Management will be carried out by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBTIDCL).

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Secures $108M Contract for Multi-Purpose Vessels

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Secures $108M Contract for Multi-Purpose Vessels

4 Oct 2024|12:29 PM

The contract was signed with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co KG, Germany, under an existing "option agreement" for four additional MPVs

Garden Reach Shipbuilders secures $54 million German order

Garden Reach Shipbuilders secures $54 million German order

19 Sep 2024|12:27 PM

The contract is valued around $54 million, and the order will be fulfilled in 33 months.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders secures ₹840 Crore order

Garden Reach Shipbuilders secures ₹840 Crore order

18 Jul 2024|11:04 AM

On July 1, it reported that it has signed a $21 million contract with the Government of Bangladesh to build an innovative ocean-going tugboat.

Mazagon, Garden Reach Front-runners for ₹70,000 Crore Warship Deal

Mazagon, Garden Reach Front-runners for ₹70,000 Crore Warship Deal

18 Jul 2024|10:44 AM

MDL, one of India's most advanced shipyards, already has a larger order book, which might be boosted even further with the deal.

