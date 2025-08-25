iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Banaras Locomotive Works Awards ₹91 Crore Order to Titagarh Rail

25 Aug 2025 , 09:38 AM

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Banaras Locomotive Works for an order worth ₹91.12 crore. The order is for the complete shell assembly of WAG-9HC locomotives and is scheduled to be executed by August 31, 2026, the company said in a stock exchange filing on August 23.

This win adds to the company’s recent order pipeline. Just days earlier, Titagarh Rail had announced that it secured a letter of intent from state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) for the construction of two specialised vessels valued at ₹467.25 crore.

According to the company, the vessels are being built for GRSE and will be deployed by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) as research ships for coastal exploration. The Kolkata-headquartered firm has been diversifying beyond its traditional railways business, stepping into new segments such as shipbuilding and maritime systems while also expanding into signalling and safety technologies for railway operations.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Banaras Locomotive Works
  • Business news
  • Company news
  • indian market todat
  • Letter of Acceptance
  • order win
  • order win news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|01:57 PM
LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|12:53 PM
Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:47 AM
Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:05 AM
Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|10:59 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.