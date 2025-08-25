Banaras Locomotive Works Awards ₹91 Crore Order to Titagarh Rail

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Banaras Locomotive Works for an order worth ₹91.12 crore. The order is for the complete shell assembly of WAG-9HC locomotives and is scheduled to be executed by August 31, 2026, the company said in a stock exchange filing on August 23.

This win adds to the company’s recent order pipeline. Just days earlier, Titagarh Rail had announced that it secured a letter of intent from state-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) for the construction of two specialised vessels valued at ₹467.25 crore.

According to the company, the vessels are being built for GRSE and will be deployed by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) as research ships for coastal exploration. The Kolkata-headquartered firm has been diversifying beyond its traditional railways business, stepping into new segments such as shipbuilding and maritime systems while also expanding into signalling and safety technologies for railway operations.

