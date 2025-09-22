iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Garden Reach Shipbuilders zooms ~5% on securing $62 Million order

22 Sep 2025 , 02:07 PM

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) jumped as much as 5% on September 22 after the company announced two major developments.

At around 1.57 PM, Garden Reach Shipbuilders was trading 2.45% higher at ₹2,669 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,605.30 on NSE. The counter rose to an intraday high of ₹2,760.

Garden Reach announced that it has entered into a $62 million agreement with Germany-based Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. The agreement underlines the construction of four Hybrid Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs), along with a provision for building additional two vessels.

Furthermore, the company announced that it expects to complete the project within a period of 33 to 42 months.

This agreement is an organic extension of the celebrated partnership between GRSE and Carsten Rehder, after the 7,500 DWT project ongoing in Kolkata.

According to the company, these 4 new hybrid MPVs highlight GRSE’s increasing footprint in green and commercial shipbuilding. 

As per the details shared by the company, these vessels will have 120 metres of length, 17 metres width. It has a maximum draft of 6.75 metres. Also, it is capable of holding 7,500 metric tonnes of cargo in one go. Hence, suitable for bulk, general, and project cargoes.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Garden Reach
  • Garden Reach Agreement
  • Garden Reach News
  • Garden Reach Share
  • Garden Reach Share Price
  • Garden Reach Share Price Today
  • Garden Reach Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Atlanta Electricals - A Leading Transformer Manufacturer

Atlanta Electricals - A Leading Transformer Manufacturer

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|05:27 PM
Rajshree Polypack Bags Repeat Order Worth ₹1.62 Crore

Rajshree Polypack Bags Repeat Order Worth ₹1.62 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:26 PM
Saatvik Green Energy Limited – An Integrated Renewable Energy Player

Saatvik Green Energy Limited – An Integrated Renewable Energy Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:21 PM
Ceigall India Emerges Lowest Bidder for ₹1,700 Crore Solar-BESS Project in MP

Ceigall India Emerges Lowest Bidder for ₹1,700 Crore Solar-BESS Project in MP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:20 PM
TVS Launches Apache RTR 160 2V Fi and Raider iGo in Nepal

TVS Launches Apache RTR 160 2V Fi and Raider iGo in Nepal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Sep 2025|02:09 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.