Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd Annually Results

1,561.3
(1.21%)
Jan 9, 2025|10:24:56 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults

No Record Found

Garden Reach Sh.: Related NEWS

GRSE Inks Contract for Second Multi-Purpose Vessel in Series of Four

GRSE Inks Contract for Second Multi-Purpose Vessel in Series of Four

5 Dec 2024|10:58 PM

The new vessel order also indicates GRSE is following the path of progress towards innovation, operational effectiveness, and consolidating its footing as a major player across the globe.

Read More
GRSE Secures ₹226 Crore Deal for 13 Hybrid Electric Ferries in West Bengal

GRSE Secures ₹226 Crore Deal for 13 Hybrid Electric Ferries in West Bengal

21 Nov 2024|10:45 PM

Ferries will operate along the River Hooghly. Management will be carried out by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBTIDCL).

Read More
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Secures $108M Contract for Multi-Purpose Vessels

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Secures $108M Contract for Multi-Purpose Vessels

4 Oct 2024|12:29 PM

The contract was signed with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co KG, Germany, under an existing "option agreement" for four additional MPVs

Read More
Garden Reach Shipbuilders secures $54 million German order

Garden Reach Shipbuilders secures $54 million German order

19 Sep 2024|12:27 PM

The contract is valued around $54 million, and the order will be fulfilled in 33 months.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Garden Reach Shipbuilders secures ₹840 Crore order

Garden Reach Shipbuilders secures ₹840 Crore order

18 Jul 2024|11:04 AM

On July 1, it reported that it has signed a $21 million contract with the Government of Bangladesh to build an innovative ocean-going tugboat.

Read More
Mazagon, Garden Reach Front-runners for ₹70,000 Crore Warship Deal

Mazagon, Garden Reach Front-runners for ₹70,000 Crore Warship Deal

18 Jul 2024|10:44 AM

MDL, one of India's most advanced shipyards, already has a larger order book, which might be boosted even further with the deal.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

