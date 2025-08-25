Titagarh Rail Wins ₹467 Crore Shipbuilding Order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

25 Aug 2025 , 09:41 AM
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has secured a fresh order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) for building two specialised vessels valued at ₹467.25 crore.
The vessels will be handed over to the Geological Survey of India and are being designed as research ships for coastal exploration. They will be fitted with advanced features such as offshore geological mapping systems, dredging and mineral exploration equipment, ocean environment monitoring tools, and onboard laboratories to carry out real-time data processing and scientific analysis.
This order is in line with Titagarh Rail’s push to diversify its portfolio beyond the railway segment. Earlier this year, in February, the company announced plans to step into the shipbuilding and maritime systems business, covering activities such as vessel construction, ship repair and other marine-related services.
In addition, the company has also revealed plans to expand into railway signalling and safety systems. The focus here will be on developing and installing technologies for train control, signalling and condition monitoring solutions aimed at improving the safety and efficiency of railway operations.
By branching into shipbuilding and signalling, Titagarh Rail is looking to position itself as a multi-sector engineering firm with a wider role in both transport and infrastructure.
