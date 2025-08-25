iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Titagarh Rail Wins ₹467 Crore Shipbuilding Order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

25 Aug 2025 , 09:41 AM

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has secured a fresh order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) for building two specialised vessels valued at ₹467.25 crore.

The vessels will be handed over to the Geological Survey of India and are being designed as research ships for coastal exploration. They will be fitted with advanced features such as offshore geological mapping systems, dredging and mineral exploration equipment, ocean environment monitoring tools, and onboard laboratories to carry out real-time data processing and scientific analysis.

This order is in line with Titagarh Rail’s push to diversify its portfolio beyond the railway segment. Earlier this year, in February, the company announced plans to step into the shipbuilding and maritime systems business, covering activities such as vessel construction, ship repair and other marine-related services.

In addition, the company has also revealed plans to expand into railway signalling and safety systems. The focus here will be on developing and installing technologies for train control, signalling and condition monitoring solutions aimed at improving the safety and efficiency of railway operations.

By branching into shipbuilding and signalling, Titagarh Rail is looking to position itself as a multi-sector engineering firm with a wider role in both transport and infrastructure.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Garden Reach Shipbuilders
  • Garden Reach Shipbuilders News
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • order win
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|01:57 PM
LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|12:53 PM
Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:47 AM
Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:05 AM
Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|10:59 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.