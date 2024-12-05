Invest wise with Expert advice
The new vessel order also indicates GRSE is following the path of progress towards innovation, operational effectiveness, and consolidating its footing as a major player across the globe.
Ferries will operate along the River Hooghly. Management will be carried out by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBTIDCL).
The contract was signed with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co KG, Germany, under an existing "option agreement" for four additional MPVs
The contract is valued around $54 million, and the order will be fulfilled in 33 months.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.
On July 1, it reported that it has signed a $21 million contract with the Government of Bangladesh to build an innovative ocean-going tugboat.
MDL, one of India's most advanced shipyards, already has a larger order book, which might be boosted even further with the deal.
