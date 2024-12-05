This has reference to our letter No. SECY/GRSE/BD-69/CA/26/23-24 dated 30 Jan 24 on the subject matter. In terms of Regulation 33, we are submitting herewith the following: a) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. b) Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Further, in terms of Regulation 30 and 42, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Tuesday, 13 Feb 2024 has declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 @ Rs. 7.92/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, amounting to Rs. 90.73 crore, out of profits of the Company for the nine months period ended 31st December, 2023. Further, the Board of Directors has fixed Friday, 23 Feb 2024 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24.