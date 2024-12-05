|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|-
|1.44
|14.4
|Final
|In terms of Reg 33, please find enclosed the following: (a) Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 Mar 2024 (b) Auditors Report on the aforesaid Financial Results (c) Declaration in respect of Unmodified Opinion on the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31 Mar 2024 Further, the Board has recommended A. final dividend of Rs. 1.44 per equity share, in addition to interim dividend of Rs. 7.92 per equity share paid, for the FY 2023-24, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM. Additionally, in terms of Reg 23(9), we are enclosing herewith Disclosure of Related Party Transaction for the half year ended 31 Mar 2024
|Dividend
|13 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|7.92
|79.2
|Interim
|This has reference to our letter No. SECY/GRSE/BD-69/CA/26/23-24 dated 30 Jan 24 on the subject matter. In terms of Regulation 33, we are submitting herewith the following: a) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. b) Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Further, in terms of Regulation 30 and 42, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Tuesday, 13 Feb 2024 has declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 @ Rs. 7.92/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, amounting to Rs. 90.73 crore, out of profits of the Company for the nine months period ended 31st December, 2023. Further, the Board of Directors has fixed Friday, 23 Feb 2024 as the Record Date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24.
The new vessel order also indicates GRSE is following the path of progress towards innovation, operational effectiveness, and consolidating its footing as a major player across the globe.Read More
Ferries will operate along the River Hooghly. Management will be carried out by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBTIDCL).Read More
The contract was signed with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co KG, Germany, under an existing "option agreement" for four additional MPVsRead More
The contract is valued around $54 million, and the order will be fulfilled in 33 months.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
On July 1, it reported that it has signed a $21 million contract with the Government of Bangladesh to build an innovative ocean-going tugboat.Read More
MDL, one of India's most advanced shipyards, already has a larger order book, which might be boosted even further with the deal.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.