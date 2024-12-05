This is to inform that the 108th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday 20 Sep 2024 at 1030 Hrs through VC/ OVAM to transact the business as set out in the AGM Notice dated 08 Aug 2024 in accordance with the circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. The deemed venue of the AGM shall be Registered and Corporate Office of the Company. Further in terms of Regulation 42 we wish to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 14 Sep 2024 to 20 Sep 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 108th AGM of the Company and payment of final dividend. The final dividend for financial year 2023-24 if declared at the 108th AGM will be payable within 30 days from the date of declaration to those members whose names appear on the Companys Register of Members/ Beneficial Owners as at the closure of business hours on 13 Sep 2024 (record date).