|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|28 Aug 2024
|14 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|This is to inform that the 108th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday 20 Sep 2024 at 1030 Hrs through VC/ OVAM to transact the business as set out in the AGM Notice dated 08 Aug 2024 in accordance with the circulars issued by MCA and SEBI. The deemed venue of the AGM shall be Registered and Corporate Office of the Company. Further in terms of Regulation 42 we wish to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 14 Sep 2024 to 20 Sep 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 108th AGM of the Company and payment of final dividend. The final dividend for financial year 2023-24 if declared at the 108th AGM will be payable within 30 days from the date of declaration to those members whose names appear on the Companys Register of Members/ Beneficial Owners as at the closure of business hours on 13 Sep 2024 (record date).
The new vessel order also indicates GRSE is following the path of progress towards innovation, operational effectiveness, and consolidating its footing as a major player across the globe.Read More
Ferries will operate along the River Hooghly. Management will be carried out by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBTIDCL).Read More
The contract was signed with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co KG, Germany, under an existing "option agreement" for four additional MPVsRead More
The contract is valued around $54 million, and the order will be fulfilled in 33 months.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
On July 1, it reported that it has signed a $21 million contract with the Government of Bangladesh to build an innovative ocean-going tugboat.Read More
MDL, one of India's most advanced shipyards, already has a larger order book, which might be boosted even further with the deal.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.