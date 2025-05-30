Mazagon Dock Q4 FY25 Profit Slumps 51% YoY to ₹325.3 Crore

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. has recorded a 51% year-on-year fall in net profit in the fourth quarter of FY25, at ₹325.3 crore, against ₹663 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

It saw significant fall in operational performance with its EBITDA declining 83% YoY to ₹90 crore in Q4FY25 compared to ₹524 crore in Q4FY24, suggesting a declining core bottom-line performance in the quarter. The operating weakness was blamed on poor earnings efficiency that affected margin and overall productivity.

For the year ended May 29, 2025, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹2.71 per equity share of ₹5, as proposed, is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The above dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration for FY ended March 31, 2025.

This final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of ₹11.595 per share (₹23.19 per share pre-share split from ₹10 to ₹5 face value) and second interim dividend of ₹3.00 per share paid during the financial year.

While quarterly fluctuations may be there, the steady yearlong dividend declaration consisting of interim and final dividend demonstrates Mazagon Dock’s robust balance sheet and commitment to shareholder value.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is India’s leading Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) shipyard for construction of warships and submarines for the Indian Navy, and offshore platforms and associated support vessels for offshore oil drilling. It also manufactures other types of commercial vessels such as bulk carriers, tankers, passenger ships, and ferries, broadening diversification of shipbuilding business as well.