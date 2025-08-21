PTC Industries Wins ₹100 Crore Order from BrahMos Aerospace for Titanium Castings

PTC Industries Ltd has received a fresh order worth more than ₹100 crore from BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. for the supply of titanium castings critical to the production of the BrahMos missile system.

The company has been associated with the BrahMos programme since 2019. It supplied titanium components and raw materials such as mill forms. The new contract adds to that relationship and highlights the role both organisations are playing in advancing the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat drive for defence indigenisation.

PTC has built a reputation as a dependable partner for India’s aerospace and defence sector. It supplies mission-critical parts to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and BrahMos. The company also serves overseas defence and aerospace majors including Safran, Dassault Aviation, BAE Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

Speaking on the order, Sachin Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of PTC Industries, said: “We are honoured to partner with BrahMos Aerospace on this important order. It validates our technological and manufacturing capabilities and underlines our long-term commitment to India’s strategic programmes. This development not only strengthens our ties with one of the country’s most important defence initiatives but also aligns with our vision to build advanced materials and critical component capabilities in India for global markets.”

Through its subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies Ltd, PTC manufactures titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace and defence applications. The company is also expanding capacity with a new integrated facility in the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. Spread over 50 acres, the upcoming unit will house a titanium and superalloy mill producing aerospace-grade ingots, billets, bars, plates and sheets a step towards building one of the most advanced manufacturing ecosystems for defence materials in the country.

The latest order from BrahMos further cements PTC’s position as a key domestic supplier in India’s strategic defence supply chain, while also strengthening its growing global footprint.

