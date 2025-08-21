iifl-logo

Popular Vehicles’ Subsidiary Expands Into Punjab With BharatBenz Dealership Acquisition

21 Aug 2025 , 03:38 PM

Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd (PVSL) announced that its 100% step-down subsidiary, Prabal Motors Pvt. Ltd., has signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) to acquire the BharatBenz dealership operations of Globe CV Pvt. Ltd. in Punjab.

With this acquisition, Prabal Motors will operate eight facilities across key cities in Punjab.

  • Seven outlets will be integrated 3S facilities (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts).
  • One outlet will focus on after-market spare parts.

The deal includes the transfer of new vehicle inventory, assets, and employees for a consideration of ₹12 crore. As of today, the vehicle inventory is valued at ₹22 crore. For Globe CV, the Punjab BharatBenz business was a non-core operation with gradual growth. PVSL expects to accelerate performance through its expertise, scale, and customer-centric model.

This acquisition makes Prabal Motors the exclusive dealer partner for BharatBenz in Punjab, strengthening PVSL’s presence in northern India and extending its reach beyond existing markets in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

The eight facilities include modern showrooms, advanced workshops with 32 service bays, spare parts distribution, and pre-owned vehicle operations, offering a full-stack solution under one roof.

In FY25, Globe CV reported revenues of approximately ₹250 crore and had a workforce of 222 employees, all of whom are expected to transition as part of the acquisition.

Strategic Significance:

  • PVSL reinforces its long-standing partnership with the BharatBenz brand (Daimler India Commercial Vehicles).
  • The move positions PVSL as a pan-India player in the commercial vehicle retail and service ecosystem.
  • Punjab is seen as a key growth market due to rising demand for freight and passenger movement.

