Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval (Details enclosed at Encl 1). This is to inform that, the Company has fixed 27 December 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division or split of shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LTD (543237) RECORD DATE 27.12.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing equity shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 27/12/2024 DR-786/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE249Z01012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 27/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.12.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MAZDOCK) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. December 27, 2024. Symbol MAZDOCK Company Name Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited New ISIN INE249Z01020 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., December 27, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 19.12.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241209-40 dated December 09, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE249Z01020 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 27-12-2024 (DR- 786/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.12.2024)