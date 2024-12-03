iifl-logo-icon 1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Split

2,308
(2.66%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Mazagon Dock CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split22 Oct 202427 Dec 202427 Dec 2024105
Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval (Details enclosed at Encl 1). This is to inform that, the Company has fixed 27 December 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division or split of shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LTD (543237) RECORD DATE 27.12.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing equity shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 27/12/2024 DR-786/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE249Z01012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 27/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.12.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MAZDOCK) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. December 27, 2024. Symbol MAZDOCK Company Name Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited New ISIN INE249Z01020 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., December 27, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 19.12.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241209-40 dated December 09, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE249Z01020 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 27-12-2024 (DR- 786/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.12.2024)

Mazagon Dock: Related News

Mazagon Dock Shares Rise Ahead of Stock Split

Mazagon Dock Shares Rise Ahead of Stock Split

3 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

One existing share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into two new shares with a face value of Rs 5 in a 1:2 stock split.

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹1.25 Lakh Crore Defense Deals

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹1.25 Lakh Crore Defense Deals

2 Dec 2024|05:48 PM

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will play a big role in Scorpene submarine project. Building of submarines will take place jointly between French Naval Group and Mazagon Dock.

Mazagon Dock Shares Fall as Board Mulls First Stock Split

Mazagon Dock Shares Fall as Board Mulls First Stock Split

22 Oct 2024|03:40 PM

Currently, Mazagon Dock shares have a face value of ₹10 each. The board also reviewed a new dividend proposal.

Mazagon Dock Secures ₹121.68 Crore AI Project from MAHAGENCO

Mazagon Dock Secures ₹121.68 Crore AI Project from MAHAGENCO

11 Oct 2024|03:25 PM

In addition to the project execution, Mazagon Dock will provide annual maintenance contracts (AMC) after the first year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Bharat Dynamics, HAL, Mazagon Dock shares gain on clearance of defence deals

Bharat Dynamics, HAL, Mazagon Dock shares gain on clearance of defence deals

10 Oct 2024|03:03 PM

According to sources, CCS has cleared the contract to purchase 31 Predator drones from the United States.

Mazagon Dock Secures ₹1,486 Crore Pipeline Replacement Order from ONGC

Mazagon Dock Secures ₹1,486 Crore Pipeline Replacement Order from ONGC

9 Sep 2024|03:45 PM

The project is based on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) reimbursable model, with the ceiling price set at ₹1,486,40,32,996.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Mazagon, Garden Reach Front-runners for ₹70,000 Crore Warship Deal

Mazagon, Garden Reach Front-runners for ₹70,000 Crore Warship Deal

18 Jul 2024|10:44 AM

MDL, one of India's most advanced shipyards, already has a larger order book, which might be boosted even further with the deal.

