Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 05.11.2024 approved unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Declaration of Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25. 2. Sub-division/ Split of Equity Shares of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act 2013. This is to inform that Board has considered and approved: 1. The payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 23.19 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25 and ; 2. Sub-division/ split of existing 1 Equity Share of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up into 2 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on August 14, 2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Board of Directors in its meeting held on 23 July 2024 has approved the alteration of AOA of the Company pursuant to the approval of the competent authority towards grant of Navratna status to the Company.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 and to recommend Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. This is to inform that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29.05.2024 have recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 12.11 per equity share for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024