Mazagon Dock Ties Up with Goa Govt for AI-Powered Disaster Response System

23 Mar 2025 , 11:36 AM

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL) has signed mou with State Disaster Management Authority, Goa to improve disaster preparedness and response capabilities. The partnership was formalized via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked on March 20, 2025. As part of the partnership, an AI-based Wireless Disaster Detection, Rescue & Communication System will be developed and implemented.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used for real-time disaster detection, rescue operations and communication efficiency. Such efforts will further support emergency response systems and allow disaster management to happen faster and more effectively.

Further information on the project’s implementation timetable and specific features will come in the months ahead. The announcement came through an exchange filing this Friday, March 21, 2025. Separately, peer Garden Reach Shipbuilders entered into an MoU with PWD Nagaland for supply of eight sets of Double Lane Modular Steel bridges in the state.

