Mazagon Dock Q3 Profit Jumps 29% YoY, Revenue Up 33%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd earned a net of ₹807 crores in Q3 FY25, that has shown an up-trend by 29 per cent YoY. In comparison, the corresponding period last fiscal had reported a net of ₹627 crore.

The revenue surged 33% YoY to ₹3,143 crore against ₹2,362.5 crore in Q3 FY24, due to its strong execution of orders with timely deliveries for revenue growth. EBITDA growth stood at 51.4% YoY at ₹817 crore, compared with ₹539 crore last year, reflecting higher profitability and improving operational efficiency. EBITDA margin expanded to 26%, against 23% last year, due to better cost management besides increased efficiency.

The company is involved in the building of warships and submarines among other such products. Consistent project execution and good progress order inflows have been supportive of overall growth.

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd closed at ₹2240.10 which is a 1.89% gain than the previous close, the stock has gained a total of 111% in the last one year, and 0.34% in the last one month.