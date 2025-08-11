iifl-logo

Sensex and Nifty in Green on August 11, 2025

11 Aug 2025 , 01:58 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on August 11, 2025. At 1:45 PM, Sensex is quoting at 80,296 which is trading at 0.55% gain than the previous close or up by 438 points. Nifty is trading at 24,503 which is a 0.57% gain or up by 139 points compared to its last close.  In the National Stock Exchange, 1406 shares advances today, whereas 1294 stocks were down. 41 stocks are in green, and 9 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the sectoral front, Nifty India Defence shares are trading with a 1.39% gain, Nifty Auto is trading with a 0.81% gain, Nifty IT is trading with a 0.41% gain, Nifty Pharma is trading with a 0.79% gain on August 11, 2025 at 1:55 PM.

Top gainers in Sensex include Tata Motors, Trent, SBI, UltraTech Cement. Sensex top losers are ICICI Bank, Bharat Elec, Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Finance.  Top gainers in Nifty include Adani Enterpris, Tata Motors, Trent, SBI. Top losers in Nifty include Hero Motocorp, ICICI Bank, Bharat Elec, Hindalco.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.58% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.11% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

