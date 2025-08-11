iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Patel Engineering Q1 Profit Rises 48% to ₹81 Crore; Revenue Up 12%

11 Aug 2025 , 03:29 PM

Patel Engineering announced FY26 with solid results, reporting a 48% jump in net profit to ₹81 crore for the June quarter, helped by steady project execution, favourable sector trends, and tight control on costs.

Revenue grew 12% to ₹1,233 crore. EBITDA eased slightly to ₹165 crore from ₹169 crore a year earlier. The company’s operating margin slipped to 13.4% from 15.3%, reflecting some pressure on profitability. Patel Engineering reduced its debt to ₹1,527 crore as of June 30. This is down from ₹1,603 crore in March.

The firm booked orders worth around ₹2,250 crore during the quarter, including a ₹1,319 crore urban infrastructure project from CIDCO, a ₹711 crore hydro power deal with NEEPCO, and a ₹958 crore irrigation contract from Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation of which Patel’s share is ₹192 crore. Shortly after the quarter closed, Patel snagged another ₹240 crore hydro power project from NHPC, adding to its growing order pipeline.

Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar said the numbers reflect the company’s knack for combining efficient execution with steady growth. She pointed out that Patel’s order book stood healthy at ₹16,285 crore as of June 30. “Our track record of delivering over 350 projects, including several marquee ones, has really strengthened our execution capabilities,” she added.

CFO Rahul Agrawal highlighted that earnings per share rose to 0.92 from 0.65 last year, underscoring the company’s focus on capital discipline and a strong financial footing.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Patel Engineering
  • Patel Engineering Q1 news
  • Q1 news
  • Q1 Profit News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Patel Engineering Q1 Profit Rises 48% to ₹81 Crore; Revenue Up 12%

Patel Engineering Q1 Profit Rises 48% to ₹81 Crore; Revenue Up 12%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|03:29 PM
L&T Wins ₹15,000 Crore Contract to Build 8 Thermal Units for Adani Power

L&T Wins ₹15,000 Crore Contract to Build 8 Thermal Units for Adani Power

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|02:16 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on August 11, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on August 11, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|01:58 PM
Shreeji Shipping ₹411 Crore IPO opens Aug 19; price band ₹240–₹252

Shreeji Shipping ₹411 Crore IPO opens Aug 19; price band ₹240–₹252

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|01:43 PM
Siemens Q3 Profit Slips 3% to ₹423 Crore; Revenue Up 15.5%

Siemens Q3 Profit Slips 3% to ₹423 Crore; Revenue Up 15.5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2025|01:15 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.