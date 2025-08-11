Patel Engineering Q1 Profit Rises 48% to ₹81 Crore; Revenue Up 12%

Patel Engineering announced FY26 with solid results, reporting a 48% jump in net profit to ₹81 crore for the June quarter, helped by steady project execution, favourable sector trends, and tight control on costs.

Revenue grew 12% to ₹1,233 crore. EBITDA eased slightly to ₹165 crore from ₹169 crore a year earlier. The company’s operating margin slipped to 13.4% from 15.3%, reflecting some pressure on profitability. Patel Engineering reduced its debt to ₹1,527 crore as of June 30. This is down from ₹1,603 crore in March.

The firm booked orders worth around ₹2,250 crore during the quarter, including a ₹1,319 crore urban infrastructure project from CIDCO, a ₹711 crore hydro power deal with NEEPCO, and a ₹958 crore irrigation contract from Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation of which Patel’s share is ₹192 crore. Shortly after the quarter closed, Patel snagged another ₹240 crore hydro power project from NHPC, adding to its growing order pipeline.

Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar said the numbers reflect the company’s knack for combining efficient execution with steady growth. She pointed out that Patel’s order book stood healthy at ₹16,285 crore as of June 30. “Our track record of delivering over 350 projects, including several marquee ones, has really strengthened our execution capabilities,” she added.

CFO Rahul Agrawal highlighted that earnings per share rose to 0.92 from 0.65 last year, underscoring the company’s focus on capital discipline and a strong financial footing.

