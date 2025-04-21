iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

BHEL Secures Record ₹92,534 Crore Orders in FY25

21 Apr 2025 , 11:32 AM

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), the state-owned engineering and manufacturing firm, said it received its record high order inflow for FY 2024–25 of ₹92,534 crore. With this historic milestone, BHEL’s overall order book was at ₹1.95 lakh crore as on FY25, representing robust project acquisition in core sectors.

For the complete financial year FY25, the company generated revenue of ₹27,350 crore, an increase of 19% over the last fiscal. The power segment remained a key revenue earner, with BHEL winning new orders worth ₹81,349 crore for the year.

In the industry vertical, the company won new orders of ₹11,185 crore, reflecting balanced growth from both core segments.  On the execution front, BHEL effectively commissioned and synchronized 8.1 GW of power generation capacity in FY25, reflecting its robust project execution capabilities.

In its efforts to collaborate on technology, BHEL recently entered into a technology transfer agreement with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

The agreement provides BHEL access to BARC’s Mixed-Matrix Membrane Diaphragm Technology, meant for electrolyser systems that are efficient in separating hydrogen and oxygen during the process of electrolysis. The integration of this local diaphragm technology is anticipated to advance BHEL’s footprint in the green hydrogen market and enable India’s clean energy ambition.

In addition, during April 2025, BHEL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuovo Pignone International, an Italy-headquartered company, to collaboratively pursue compressor overhaul projects for India’s fertiliser industry.

Under the MoU, which will be effective for 10 years unless renewed, BHEL will be the lead bidder for focused overhaul projects, and Nuovo Pignone will be the nominated vendor for specified technical work. These strategic alliances and record orders support BHEL’s initiatives to diversify its order book, build its order book, and enter new energy and industrial sectors.

Related Tags

  • BHEL
  • BHEL Ltd news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Appoints Capt (Retd) Jagmohan as CMD

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Appoints Capt (Retd) Jagmohan as CMD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|11:00 PM
TCS to upgrade retail trading platform for ICICI Securities

TCS to upgrade retail trading platform for ICICI Securities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|01:46 PM
Tata Investment’s Q4 net profit tanks ~38%

Tata Investment’s Q4 net profit tanks ~38%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|01:43 PM
Coal India, DVC sign pact for ₹16,500 Crore deal

Coal India, DVC sign pact for ₹16,500 Crore deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|01:41 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 22, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 22, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Apr 2025|01:32 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.