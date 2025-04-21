BHEL Secures Record ₹92,534 Crore Orders in FY25

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), the state-owned engineering and manufacturing firm, said it received its record high order inflow for FY 2024–25 of ₹92,534 crore. With this historic milestone, BHEL’s overall order book was at ₹1.95 lakh crore as on FY25, representing robust project acquisition in core sectors.

For the complete financial year FY25, the company generated revenue of ₹27,350 crore, an increase of 19% over the last fiscal. The power segment remained a key revenue earner, with BHEL winning new orders worth ₹81,349 crore for the year.

In the industry vertical, the company won new orders of ₹11,185 crore, reflecting balanced growth from both core segments. On the execution front, BHEL effectively commissioned and synchronized 8.1 GW of power generation capacity in FY25, reflecting its robust project execution capabilities.

In its efforts to collaborate on technology, BHEL recently entered into a technology transfer agreement with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

The agreement provides BHEL access to BARC’s Mixed-Matrix Membrane Diaphragm Technology, meant for electrolyser systems that are efficient in separating hydrogen and oxygen during the process of electrolysis. The integration of this local diaphragm technology is anticipated to advance BHEL’s footprint in the green hydrogen market and enable India’s clean energy ambition.

In addition, during April 2025, BHEL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuovo Pignone International, an Italy-headquartered company, to collaboratively pursue compressor overhaul projects for India’s fertiliser industry.

Under the MoU, which will be effective for 10 years unless renewed, BHEL will be the lead bidder for focused overhaul projects, and Nuovo Pignone will be the nominated vendor for specified technical work. These strategic alliances and record orders support BHEL’s initiatives to diversify its order book, build its order book, and enter new energy and industrial sectors.