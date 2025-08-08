iifl-logo

Indices may open on weak note on August 08, 2025

8 Aug 2025 , 08:56 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open weak on August 08, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Indian stock market was 45% down earlier this morning, trading around 24,648.

Indian equity indices ended marginally higher on August 7.

At close, the Sensex was up 79.27 points at 80,623.26. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 21.95 points at 24,596.15.

On Nifty, the top gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Eternal, and JSW Steel. Meanwhile, the losers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Trent, Tata Motors and Grasim Industries.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index up 0.3%, and the smallcap index ended on a flat note.

Among sectors, all indices recovered most of the intraday losses with IT, media, and pharma rising 0.5-1%.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday.

On August 08, at 7.55 AM IST, the CSI 300 index was down by 0.022 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 812.60 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 136.69  points.

The U.S. stocks moved mostly higher early in the session. However, they gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Thursday.

While tech-heavy Nasdaq added to Wednesday’s strong gain, climbing 73.27 points 21,242.70. The S&P 500 edged down 5.06 points 6,340.00. Meanwhile, the Dow fell 224.48 points to 43,968.64.

