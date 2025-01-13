iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd AGM

197.1
(2.35%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:22 PM

B H E L CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM22 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
Intimation of date of Annual General Meeting Notice of 60th AGM of BHEL & E-voting Information (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) Proceedings of the 60th AGM & Disclosure of Voting Results thereof (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)

B H E L: Related News

BHEL and ONGC ink pact to collaborate on RE projects

BHEL and ONGC ink pact to collaborate on RE projects

13 Jan 2025|08:54 AM

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) have signed an MoU to explore joint projects.

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

BHEL-Hitachi Energy consortium secures Khavda-Nagpur project

BHEL-Hitachi Energy consortium secures Khavda-Nagpur project

26 Nov 2024|03:09 PM

The project, awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), would help transport renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat.

BHEL Wins Major NTPC Contract for 3x800 MW Telangana Thermal Power Plant

BHEL Wins Major NTPC Contract for 3x800 MW Telangana Thermal Power Plant

12 Nov 2024|10:17 PM

NTPC issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) to BHEL, allowing the company to begin the initial engineering phases of the main plant package.

BHEL’s share worth ₹402 Crore change hands

BHEL’s share worth ₹402 Crore change hands

23 Oct 2024|01:06 PM

However, India's largest insurance provider, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), reduced its investment during the quarter to 6.72%.

BHEL wins major contract from Adani Power

BHEL wins major contract from Adani Power

26 Aug 2024|12:56 PM

According to BHEL, this agreement advances India's electricity infrastructure while also reinforcing the company's leadership in the field.

DVC Awards 1,600 MW Thermal Power Project to BHEL

DVC Awards 1,600 MW Thermal Power Project to BHEL

12 Aug 2024|02:04 PM

The 2x800 MW Koderma Supercritical Thermal Power Project (STPP) was awarded through International Competitive Bidding (ICB), the company announced.

BHEL wins ₹10,000 Crore Koderma Power Project from DVC

BHEL wins ₹10,000 Crore Koderma Power Project from DVC

29 Jul 2024|10:13 AM

Under the contract, BHEL will handle the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of the power station.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Budget 2024 Update: NTPC, BHEL to form JV for 800 MW Thermal Power Plant

Budget 2024 Update: NTPC, BHEL to form JV for 800 MW Thermal Power Plant

23 Jul 2024|01:20 PM

NTPC commissioned India's first Ultra Supercritical Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh, with a capacity of 660 MW, in 2019.

