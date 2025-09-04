iifl-logo

BHEL secures ₹2,600 Crore project in Madhya Pradesh

4 Sep 2025 , 10:27 AM

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced that it has secured a letter of intent (LoI) for a new contract worth approximately ₹2,600 Crore, excluding GST. The company has secured this contract from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Limited. The contract covers supply of major equipment for its 1×800 MW Anuppur thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the company’s filing with the bourses, the contract includes the supply of boiler, turbine, generator, and associated auxiliaries along with control and instrumentation. The company will make use of supercritical technology for this project.

BHEL will manufacture the boiler at its plant situated in Trichy, while the turbine generator will be developed at the company’s facility located in Haridwar. The company said that it has fixed 58 months as the completion schedule for this project.

The company has received this order from a domestic company and the agreement is expected to be jotted down shortly. BHEL confirmed that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in MB Power. 

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, BHEL posted a net loss of ₹455.40 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business logged a net loss of ₹211 Crore. The company said that revenue from operations for the quarter registered a 0.40% growth to ₹5,486.90 Crore. In the same quarter year-ago, the business posted a net profit of ₹5,484.90 Crore.

