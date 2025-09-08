BHEL Signs 10-Year Exclusive MoU with Horizon Fuel Cell

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed a long-term exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd.

The partnership focuses on hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stock for the domestic market, opening a new growth avenue in clean transportation solutions. The agreement carries a 10-year exclusivity period. In this both companies collaborates on business sharing to develop and commercialize the technology.

BHEL said the move is a step toward entering a new market segment in hydrogen fuel cell technology. This is in alignment with India’s push for sustainable transport solutions. Separately, BHEL announced it has accepted a letter of intent (LoI) worth around ₹2,600 crore (excluding GST) from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd.

The LoI, accepted on September 3, relates to the supply of boiler, turbine, generator, and auxiliaries, including control and instrumentation systems, for MB Power’s 1×800 MW Anuppur thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh. The project will deploy supercritical technology, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions compared to conventional plants.

Manufacturing will be carried out at BHEL’s key facilities:

Trichy plant – for the boiler system.

Haridwar plant – for the turbine generator unit.

The supply completion timeline has been set at 58 months, with the contract agreement expected to be finalized shortly. BHEL clarified that neither its promoters, promoter group, nor group companies have any stake or interest in MB Power, underlining the arm’s-length nature of the deal.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com