Top Stocks for Today - 8th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: The business announced that it has entered into a 10-year exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore based Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies to collaborate on hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stocks for serving Indian markets. With this partnership, the companies will focus on sharing business and pin BHEL’s entry into the hydrogen transportation segment.
Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma business said that USFDA has completed an inspection of its Unit-XII facility situated in Bachupally, Telangana. The USFDA has issued a form 483 with eight observations. The company stated that these observations will not have much impact and it will submit responses within the allowed timeframe.
Vedanta: The business informed that it has emerged as the top bidder for debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates in an open challenge bid that took place on September, 5, 2025, said the sources.
Adani Power: The power business announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Bhutan government-owned Druk Green for the development of a 570 MW hydroelectric project situated in Bhutan.
SpiceJet: The business announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 and posted a net loss of ₹234 Crore. It posted a net loss of ₹158 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations slipped as much as 34% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,120 Crore. However, the airline witnessed an improvement in its net worth at ₹446 Crore.
