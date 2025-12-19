Weekly Musings – Index Performance for the week ended 12 Dec, 2025

FII net outflows continued last week at INR 9,201.89 crore, while India VIX eased to 10.11, indicating subdued volatility. Despite the low-volatility backdrop, midcap and smallcap stocks remained under pressure amid weak market breadth and ongoing profit-taking. Large-cap indices delivered mixed performance as defensives and consumption stocks faced selling pressure. However, Oil & Gas stocks showed relative resilience.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Modest Losses Amid Sector Rotation

Weekly Performance: -0.52%

date open high low close 12 Dec, 2025 85051.0 85320.8 84956.7 85267.7 11 Dec, 2025 84456.8 84906.9 84150.2 84818.1 10 Dec, 2025 84607.5 85020.3 84313.6 84391.3 09 Dec, 2025 84742.9 84947.9 84383.0 84666.3 08 Dec, 2025 85624.8 85723.0 84875.6 85102.7 05 Dec, 2025 85125.5 85796.7 85078.1 85712.4

Source: BSE

The BSE SENSEX 30 Index declined 0.52% in the week ended 12 December 2025, as selective buying in heavyweight cyclicals was offset by sustained selling pressure in consumer, aviation and defence stocks. Strength in names such as Tata Steel, Hindalco and Reliance helped limit the downside, though broader market participation remained weak amid mid and small-cap underperformance. Market sentiment stayed cautious due to profit-taking and sector rotation ahead of key macro cues. The index hit a high of 85796.7 and a low of 84150.2 during the week. It closed at 85267.7 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -444.7 pts.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – Selective Buying Fails to Offset Broad Pressure

Weekly Performance: -0.53%

date open high low close 12 Dec, 2025 25971.2 26057.6 25938.5 26047.0 11 Dec, 2025 25771.4 25922.8 25693.2 25898.5 10 Dec, 2025 25864.0 25947.7 25734.5 25758.0 09 Dec, 2025 25867.1 25923.7 25728.0 25839.7 08 Dec, 2025 26159.8 26178.7 25892.2 25960.5 05 Dec, 2025 25999.8 26202.6 25985.3 26186.5

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 Index declined 0.53% in the week ended 12 December 2025 amid cautious sentiment and ongoing sector rotation. Selective buying in metals offered limited support, but sustained weakness in defensives and consumer stocks capped upside. Global rate optimism and the RBI’s recent policy move aided sentiment at lower levels, though profit-taking persisted near higher levels. The index hit a high of 26202.6 and a low of 25693.2 during the week. It closed at 26047.0 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -139.5 pts.

NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Durables Weakness Weighs on Midcaps

Weekly Performance: -0.51%

date open high low close 12 Dec, 2025 59769.9 60331.8 59718.9 60283.3 11 Dec, 2025 59018.3 59641.1 58889.2 59578.1 10 Dec, 2025 59770.3 59965.4 58907.5 59007.8 09 Dec, 2025 59315.4 59751.9 58545.4 59676.2 08 Dec, 2025 60595.6 60673.1 59217.9 59488.1 05 Dec, 2025 60279.2 60646.8 60056.0 60594.6

Source: NSE

The NIFTY MIDCAP 100 Index declined 0.51% in the week ended 12 December 2025, extending its underperformance amid sustained selling pressure. Weakness in consumer durables and capital goods stocks dragged sentiment. Selective buying in a few names failed to offset broader declines, keeping market breadth weak. The index hit a high of 60673.1 and a low of 58545.4 during the week. It closed at 60283.3 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -311.3 pts.

NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – Continues To Lag

Weekly Performance: -0.67%

date open high low close 12 Dec, 2025 17298.0 17401.3 17277.5 17390.0 11 Dec, 2025 17101.9 17245.0 17014.7 17228.0 10 Dec, 2025 17265.8 17371.2 17049.8 17090.2 09 Dec, 2025 17012.1 17265.8 16782.5 17245.8 08 Dec, 2025 17505.8 17514.1 16983.9 17051.7 05 Dec, 2025 17606.2 17610.3 17448.0 17507.8

Source: NSE

The NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 Index declined 0.67% in the week ended 12 December 2025, with sustained profit-taking in select heavyweights. Weakness in consumer durables and capital goods weighed on sentiment. This marked the third straight week of pressure despite supportive RBI rate cuts and positive Q2 GDP cues. The index hit a high of 17610.4 and a low of 16782.6 during the week. It closed at 17390.0 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -117.8 pts.

NIFTY BANK INDEX – Macro Support Limits Downside

Weekly Performance: -0.65%

date open high low close 12 Dec, 2025 59401.5 59545.7 59224.9 59389.9 11 Dec, 2025 58966.2 59423.4 58799.9 59209.9 10 Dec, 2025 59281.6 59440.9 58853.9 58960.4 09 Dec, 2025 58918.9 59358.2 58878.4 59222.4 08 Dec, 2025 59672.1 59713.1 59030.6 59238.6 05 Dec, 2025 59133.2 59806.6 59106.6 59777.2

Source: NSE

The NIFTY BANK Index declined 0.65% in the week ended 12 December 2025 on mixed sectoral cues and profit-taking at higher levels. Support from the RBI’s 25 bps rate cut and strong Q2 GDP growth, along with optimism around a potential U.S.–India trade deal and a Fed rate cut, remain near-term positives. The index hit a high of 59806.6 and a low of 58799.9 during the week. It closed at 59389.9 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -387.2 pts.

NIFTY IT INDEX – Profit Taking After A Multi-Week Rally

Weekly Performance: -1.11%

date open high low close 12 Dec, 2025 38203.9 38300.3 37901.8 38274.8 11 Dec, 2025 37925.9 38136.4 37672.4 38097.0 10 Dec, 2025 38273.8 38300.5 37745.2 37789.9 09 Dec, 2025 38438.5 38463.9 37908.9 38130.6 08 Dec, 2025 38783.4 38937.4 38322.4 38590.7 05 Dec, 2025 38500.6 38920.6 38369.6 38703.6

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT Index declined 1.11% in the week ended 12 December 2025, as profit-taking followed after recent gains. Rate cut optimism and expectations of a Fed easing cycle supported select large-cap IT stocks. However, selling pressure related to profit booking was a major factor. The index hit a high of 38937.4 and a low of 37672.4 during the week. It closed at 38274.8 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -428.9 pts.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Energy Stocks Show Relative Resilience

Weekly Performance: 0.18%

date open high low close 12 Dec, 2025 11833.1 11937.2 11819.1 11927.0 11 Dec, 2025 11810.3 11836.2 11712.1 11796.6 10 Dec, 2025 11805.0 11897.4 11775.1 11800.0 09 Dec, 2025 11778.4 11826.2 11676.4 11786.8 08 Dec, 2025 11913.5 11944.0 11766.7 11807.2 05 Dec, 2025 11882.0 11928.3 11818.1 11905.6

Source: NSE

The NIFTY OIL & GAS Index rose 0.18% in the week ended 12 December 2025, outperforming amid broader market weakness. Steady energy demand and commodity-linked support kept the sector resilient, with investors favouring oil & gas stability and selective buying over more volatile segments. The index hit a high of 11944.0 and a low of 11676.4 during the week. It closed at 11927.0 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly gain of 21.4 pts.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Profit-Taking Weighs on Consumer Stocks

Weekly Performance: -1.29%

date open high low close 12 Dec, 2025 54671.1 54744.7 54236.1 54490.8 11 Dec, 2025 54485.4 54712.3 54246.9 54619.6 10 Dec, 2025 54545.1 54903.9 54447.2 54506.0 09 Dec, 2025 54448.2 54723.3 54134.5 54521.2 08 Dec, 2025 55235.9 55282.6 54377.6 54540.5 05 Dec, 2025 55147.2 55254.2 54476.6 55202.9

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG Index declined 1.29% in the week ended 12 December 2025. Weakness in heavyweights such as Hindustan Unilever and ITC, along with margin concerns, weighed on sentiment. Rotation away from defensives toward cyclicals further pressured the sector, keeping market breadth negative. The index hit a high of 55282.6 and a low of 54134.5 during the week. It closed at 54490.8 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -712.1 points.