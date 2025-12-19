iifl-logo

Weekly Musings – Index Performance for the week ended 12 Dec, 2025

19 Dec 2025 , 11:34 AM

FII net outflows continued last week at INR 9,201.89 crore, while India VIX eased to 10.11, indicating subdued volatility. Despite the low-volatility backdrop, midcap and smallcap stocks remained under pressure amid weak market breadth and ongoing profit-taking. Large-cap indices delivered mixed performance as defensives and consumption stocks faced selling pressure. However, Oil & Gas stocks showed relative resilience. 

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Modest Losses Amid Sector Rotation 

Weekly Performance: -0.52% 

date  open  high  low  close 
12 Dec, 2025  85051.0  85320.8  84956.7  85267.7 
11 Dec, 2025  84456.8  84906.9  84150.2  84818.1 
10 Dec, 2025  84607.5  85020.3  84313.6  84391.3 
09 Dec, 2025  84742.9  84947.9  84383.0  84666.3 
08 Dec, 2025  85624.8  85723.0  84875.6  85102.7 
05 Dec, 2025  85125.5  85796.7  85078.1  85712.4 

Source: BSE 

The BSE SENSEX 30 Index declined 0.52% in the week ended 12 December 2025, as selective buying in heavyweight cyclicals was offset by sustained selling pressure in consumer, aviation and defence stocks. Strength in names such as Tata Steel, Hindalco and Reliance helped limit the downside, though broader market participation remained weak amid mid and small-cap underperformance. Market sentiment stayed cautious due to profit-taking and sector rotation ahead of key macro cues. The index hit a high of 85796.7 and a low of 84150.2 during the week. It closed at 85267.7 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -444.7 pts. 

NIFTY 50 INDEX – Selective Buying Fails to Offset Broad Pressure 

Weekly Performance: -0.53% 

date  open  high  low  close 
12 Dec, 2025  25971.2  26057.6  25938.5  26047.0 
11 Dec, 2025  25771.4  25922.8  25693.2  25898.5 
10 Dec, 2025  25864.0  25947.7  25734.5  25758.0 
09 Dec, 2025  25867.1  25923.7  25728.0  25839.7 
08 Dec, 2025  26159.8  26178.7  25892.2  25960.5 
05 Dec, 2025  25999.8  26202.6  25985.3  26186.5 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY 50 Index declined 0.53% in the week ended 12 December 2025 amid cautious sentiment and ongoing sector rotation. Selective buying in metals offered limited support, but sustained weakness in defensives and consumer stocks capped upside. Global rate optimism and the RBI’s recent policy move aided sentiment at lower levels, though profit-taking persisted near higher levels. The index hit a high of 26202.6 and a low of 25693.2 during the week. It closed at 26047.0 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -139.5 pts. 

NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Durables Weakness Weighs on Midcaps 

Weekly Performance: -0.51% 

date  open  high  low  close 
12 Dec, 2025  59769.9  60331.8  59718.9  60283.3 
11 Dec, 2025  59018.3  59641.1  58889.2  59578.1 
10 Dec, 2025  59770.3  59965.4  58907.5  59007.8 
09 Dec, 2025  59315.4  59751.9  58545.4  59676.2 
08 Dec, 2025  60595.6  60673.1  59217.9  59488.1 
05 Dec, 2025  60279.2  60646.8  60056.0  60594.6 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY MIDCAP 100 Index declined 0.51% in the week ended 12 December 2025, extending its underperformance amid sustained selling pressure. Weakness in consumer durables and capital goods stocks dragged sentiment. Selective buying in a few names failed to offset broader declines, keeping market breadth weak. The index hit a high of 60673.1 and a low of 58545.4 during the week. It closed at 60283.3 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -311.3 pts. 

NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – Continues To Lag 

Weekly Performance: -0.67% 

date  open  high  low  close 
12 Dec, 2025  17298.0  17401.3  17277.5  17390.0 
11 Dec, 2025  17101.9  17245.0  17014.7  17228.0 
10 Dec, 2025  17265.8  17371.2  17049.8  17090.2 
09 Dec, 2025  17012.1  17265.8  16782.5  17245.8 
08 Dec, 2025  17505.8  17514.1  16983.9  17051.7 
05 Dec, 2025  17606.2  17610.3  17448.0  17507.8 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 Index declined 0.67% in the week ended 12 December 2025, with sustained profit-taking in select heavyweights. Weakness in consumer durables and capital goods weighed on sentiment. This marked the third straight week of pressure despite supportive RBI rate cuts and positive Q2 GDP cues. The index hit a high of 17610.4 and a low of 16782.6 during the week. It closed at 17390.0 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -117.8 pts. 

NIFTY BANK INDEX – Macro Support Limits Downside 

Weekly Performance: -0.65% 

date  open  high  low  close 
12 Dec, 2025  59401.5  59545.7  59224.9  59389.9 
11 Dec, 2025  58966.2  59423.4  58799.9  59209.9 
10 Dec, 2025  59281.6  59440.9  58853.9  58960.4 
09 Dec, 2025  58918.9  59358.2  58878.4  59222.4 
08 Dec, 2025  59672.1  59713.1  59030.6  59238.6 
05 Dec, 2025  59133.2  59806.6  59106.6  59777.2 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY BANK Index declined 0.65% in the week ended 12 December 2025 on mixed sectoral cues and profit-taking at higher levels. Support from the RBI’s 25 bps rate cut and strong Q2 GDP growth, along with optimism around a potential U.S.–India trade deal and a Fed rate cut, remain near-term positives. The index hit a high of 59806.6 and a low of 58799.9 during the week. It closed at 59389.9 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -387.2 pts. 

NIFTY IT INDEX – Profit Taking After A Multi-Week Rally 

Weekly Performance: -1.11% 

date  open  high  low  close 
12 Dec, 2025  38203.9  38300.3  37901.8  38274.8 
11 Dec, 2025  37925.9  38136.4  37672.4  38097.0 
10 Dec, 2025  38273.8  38300.5  37745.2  37789.9 
09 Dec, 2025  38438.5  38463.9  37908.9  38130.6 
08 Dec, 2025  38783.4  38937.4  38322.4  38590.7 
05 Dec, 2025  38500.6  38920.6  38369.6  38703.6 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY IT Index declined 1.11% in the week ended 12 December 2025, as profit-taking followed after recent gains. Rate cut optimism and expectations of a Fed easing cycle supported select large-cap IT stocks. However, selling pressure related to profit booking was a major factor. The index hit a high of 38937.4 and a low of 37672.4 during the week. It closed at 38274.8 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -428.9 pts.  

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Energy Stocks Show Relative Resilience 

Weekly Performance: 0.18% 

date  open  high  low  close 
12 Dec, 2025  11833.1  11937.2  11819.1  11927.0 
11 Dec, 2025  11810.3  11836.2  11712.1  11796.6 
10 Dec, 2025  11805.0  11897.4  11775.1  11800.0 
09 Dec, 2025  11778.4  11826.2  11676.4  11786.8 
08 Dec, 2025  11913.5  11944.0  11766.7  11807.2 
05 Dec, 2025  11882.0  11928.3  11818.1  11905.6 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY OIL & GAS Index rose 0.18% in the week ended 12 December 2025, outperforming amid broader market weakness. Steady energy demand and commodity-linked support kept the sector resilient, with investors favouring oil & gas stability and selective buying over more volatile segments. The index hit a high of 11944.0 and a low of 11676.4 during the week. It closed at 11927.0 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly gain of 21.4 pts. 

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Profit-Taking Weighs on Consumer Stocks 

Weekly Performance: -1.29% 

date  open  high  low  close 
12 Dec, 2025  54671.1  54744.7  54236.1  54490.8 
11 Dec, 2025  54485.4  54712.3  54246.9  54619.6 
10 Dec, 2025  54545.1  54903.9  54447.2  54506.0 
09 Dec, 2025  54448.2  54723.3  54134.5  54521.2 
08 Dec, 2025  55235.9  55282.6  54377.6  54540.5 
05 Dec, 2025  55147.2  55254.2  54476.6  55202.9 

Source: NSE 

The NIFTY FMCG Index declined 1.29% in the week ended 12 December 2025. Weakness in heavyweights such as Hindustan Unilever and ITC, along with margin concerns, weighed on sentiment. Rotation away from defensives toward cyclicals further pressured the sector, keeping market breadth negative. The index hit a high of 55282.6 and a low of 54134.5 during the week. It closed at 54490.8 on 12 Dec, recording a weekly loss of -712.1 points. 

